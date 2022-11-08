D2L Launches Brightspace Creator+ to Help Simplify Course Creation

New package is now available to help make it easier to build engaging courses and support learner success

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced the launch of its D2L Brightspace Creator+ package, which enables anyone to create engaging digital course content using workflows integrated into Brightspace – saving course creators time, effort and money.



"We've listened closely to our customers, and we understand that educators want to create content independently, with no software coding experience. Administrators and instructional designers want a solution that is more budget-friendly, scalable without seat limits and simpler for learners. With these needs in mind, we developed Creator+ to help empower our customer base to deliver exceptional learning experiences," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "Each year, we demonstrate our commitment to supporting learning, and create tools that are highly accessible and easy-to-use for everyone, everywhere. Creator+ is purposefully built, in partnership with educators and learning design experts, to support the development of better learning experiences."

According to Forbes, the average teacher works more than 400 hours of overtime each year. And a survey from the Association of Talent Development shows that 67% of organizations believe that having limited resources – time, talent, and money – is the barrier they most frequently face to designing and developing learning content. With Creator+, the need to buy and train on expensive, interactive content authoring software is reduced – helping Brightspace customers cut back on administrative work through solutions that are embedded directly into Brightspace and simpler for end users, to help free up time for them to get back to what matters most – their learners.



Building on 20+ years of award-winning course design excellence, the Creator+ Early Access Program launched in May 2022, allowing for important collaboration with education leaders and learning design experts, who provided crucial feedback. Today, D2L is excited to make Creator+ available for purchase.

With Creator+, users can more easily:

Use ready-made templates to quickly build content that is beautiful, highly accessible and mobile friendly.

Enhance comprehension with the Practices tool , keeping learners engaged with a wide variety of practice exercises and question types

Create a consistent visual experience with the Content Styling tool

Insert flexible and highly accessible interactive elements in courses without any coding skills

Help reduce complexity with seamless screen recordings through the video Capture App

An excerpt from Phil Hill, publisher of the PhilOnEdTech blog, in a market analysis newsletter review of D2L Fusion reads, "Creator+ streamlines and improves content creation with templates and themes as well as deeper integration with video tools. This is an impressive feature, but perhaps more importantly it is a proof point on D2L's long commitment to accessibility, and pushing the boundaries on accessible capabilities."



For more information, please visit: https://www.D2L.com/brightspace/creator/.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

