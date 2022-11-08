GoPro's New HERO11 Black Mini Now Shipping

HERO11 Black Mini is a Smaller, Lighter, Simpler Version of the Flagship HERO11 Black

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced HERO11 Black Mini is now shipping on GoPro.com. This smaller, lighter version of HERO11 Black is geared toward athletes and innovators looking for a slimmed down GoPro with simple one-button control that maintains flagship performance. Mini will be the go-to camera for point-of-view capture and versatile mounting thanks to its compact size and dual mounting fingers.

HERO11 Black Mini features GoPro's new, larger 8:7 sensor that delivers the highest resolution, highest 10-bit color depth, highest level of video stabilization and widest field of view ever featured natively in a HERO camera.

Mini is compatible with the highly-praised automatic highlight video feature that was released with HERO11 Black. As a GoPro subscriber, you can plug your HERO11 Black Mini to charge and the camera will upload your footage to your GoPro cloud account where it's automatically edited into a highlight video that is sent to your phone via the GoPro Quik app. It's now that easy.

Mini is complete with:

Emmy Award ® -winning HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with in-camera 360-degree Horizon Lock to keep your footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360 degrees during capture.

Cinematic 5.3K60, 4K120 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video

New hyper-immersive HyperView digital lens delivers the widest angle 16:9 shot ever produced natively in a HERO camera. It's for high-action point-of-view capture.

Three new Night Effect Time Lapse presets that make capturing pro-quality Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails easy.

TimeWarp 3.0 capture at 5.3K , an impressive 91% leap in resolution from 4K , and an incredible 665% more than 1080p.

Simpler camera control with Easy and Pro modes. Easy Controls make it easier than ever to record in the best setting for any situation, while Pro Controls unlock every aspect of your HERO11 camera for maximum creative control.

Built-in Enduro Battery technology.

HERO11 Black Mini is available now on GoPro.com for $299.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $399.99 MSRP, with wider retail availability coming soon. Mini joins the already-available HERO11 Black at $399.98 for GoPro Subscribers ($499.99 MSRP) and HERO11 Black Creator Edition at $579.98 for GoPro Subscribers ($699.99 MSRP).

GoPro has also launched several additions to its growing lifestyle gear collection and accessory lineup.

Two new floating sunglasses: The iconic-framed The iconic-framed Poolside and retro-styled Magnum . Both frames include three sets of interchangeable polarized lenses allowing you to swap lenses for different looks or easy replacement if you ever scratch a lens. New high-performance Enduro battery for GoPro MAX: Enduro for MAX boosts the : Enduro for MAX boosts the 360° camera's performance in cold temperatures while extending recording times across a wide temperature range.

Both the Poolside and Magnum sunglasses are available for $79.99 for GoPro Subscribers ($99.99 MSRP). Enduro for MAX is available for $27.99 for GoPro Subscribers ($34.99 MSRP).

For more information on GoPro's lineup of HERO11 Black cameras and lifestyle gear, please visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Introducing HERO11 Black Mini — Smaller, Lighter, Simpler (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.