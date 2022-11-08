Kiavi closes $100 million corporate debt transaction and $100 million structured repurchase agreement

The pair of deals demonstrate investor confidence in Kiavi as a market leader in unrated residential transition loans regardless of market conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs), today announced it closed two transactions: a $100 million corporate debt transaction and a $100 million, 36-month-term structured repurchase agreement ("repo").

Kiavi's corporate debt transaction includes $25 million in net-new funding and refinancing of an existing $75 million . The transaction closely follows a 36-month-term structured repo for $100 million . Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC was the sole structuring agent of the structured repo. The deal includes a 30-month revolving period, during which principal payoffs can be reinvested in newly originated loans.

"Closing these transactions, especially in the context of today's macroeconomic climate, demonstrates investors' continued confidence in our products and company performance," said Bruce Schuman, Chief Financial Officer, Kiavi. "We look forward to helping our customers navigate an evolving real estate market, scale their businesses, and revitalize aging properties across the country," he added.

Both transactions provide Kiavi with additional capital to invest in opportunities to grow its funding capacity. This capital further extends Kiavi's position as a leading financing partner to real estate investors across the nation.

Kiavi has rapidly become one of the top destinations for real estate investors who are looking to buy, renovate and sell or rent a home. The company recently surpassed funding $10 billion in loans to real estate investors since its inception in 2013.

Kiavi uses the power of data and technology to bring lending for real estate investors into the digital age. Through Kiavi's digital platform, real estate investors are empowered to make smarter decisions, gain access to funding faster, and scale their business. Founded in 2013 Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has grown to become one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com, and follow us on Twitter. NMLS ID #1125207

