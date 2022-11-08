ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Novelis Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Net income attributable to our common shareholder decreased 23% YoY to $183 million

Net income from continuing operations of $184 million , down 23% YoY; net income from continuing operations excluding special items was $203 million , down 17% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA of $506 million , down 8% YoY; Adjusted EBITDA per tonne $514

Shipments of 984 kilotonnes, up 2% YoY

Net Leverage ratio of 2.3x and Total Liquidity $2.8 billion both demonstrate balance sheet strength in uncertain macro-economic environment

Broke ground on new US recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama

Novelis Inc., a leading global provider of sustainable aluminum solutions and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net income attributable to its common shareholder decreased 23% versus the prior year to $183 million, while net income from continuing operations decreased 23% to $184 million. Excluding special items in both years, second quarter fiscal year 2023 net income from continuing operations decreased 17% versus the prior year to $203 million due primarily to lower Adjusted EBITDA.

"We delivered a solid second quarter despite challenging headwinds from inflation, the stronger US dollar, and reduced metal benefits, with good operational performance that allowed us to capture robust end market demand in the quarter and increase total shipments," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "Although the current macro-economic environment is uncertain, we believe long-term demand for sustainable, lightweight, infinitely recyclable aluminum remains intact. We continue to progress our transformational investment strategy to grow with our customers, reaching an exciting milestone in the US with the ground-breaking of our new recycling and rolling plant in Alabama last month."

Net sales increased 17% to $4.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $4.1 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by a 2% increase in total flat rolled product shipments to 984 kilotonnes, increased product pricing, favorable mix and higher average aluminum prices. Shipment growth is mainly due to higher automotive shipments as semiconductor shortages impacting the automotive industry began to ease, as well as slightly higher beverage can and aerospace shipments, partially offset by lower specialty shipments.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $506 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $553 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher energy and other operating costs driven by geopolitical instability, inflation, and global supply chain disruptions, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange translation. These headwinds were partially offset by higher product pricing, including some higher cost pass-through to customers, higher volume, and favorable product mix.

Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $90 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to a generation of $158 million in the prior year period. The decrease is due primarily to negative metal price lag in the current year compared to a positive lag in the prior year resulting from volatile aluminum prices, lower Adjusted EBITDA, and higher capital expenditures. The company had a net leverage ratio (Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA) of 2.3x at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to 2.4x in the prior year period.

"While demand for aluminum rolled products broadly remains solid, we expect high energy costs and inflationary impacts to intensify in the near-term," said Devinder Ahuja, Executive Vice President and CFO, Novelis Inc. "We are actively working with our customers to share these extraordinary inflationary impacts, while also driving operational efficiencies and cost control measures to partially mitigate these macroeconomic headwinds. We also will continue our disciplined approach to maintaining a strong balance sheet, prioritizing and pacing capital spending for our strategic growth initiatives that we believe will allow us to grow over the long term."

The company had a strong Total Liquidity position of $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 4,799

$ 4,119

$ 9,888

$ 7,974 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,140

3,400

8,405

6,537 Selling, general and administrative expenses 181

142

345

301 Depreciation and amortization 134

134

272

268 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 65

60

123

119 Research and development expenses 23

21

46

45 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

64

—

62 Restructuring and impairment expenses (reversals), net 1

—

2

(2) Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates (4)

—

(8)

(1) Other expenses (income), net 10

(20)

60

(84)

$ 4,550

$ 3,801

$ 9,245

$ 7,245 Income from continuing operations before income tax provision 249

318

643

729 Income tax provision 65

79

152

187 Net income from continuing operations $ 184

$ 239

$ 491

$ 542 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1)

(2)

(2)

(65) Net loss from discontinued operations (1)

(2)

(2)

(65) Net income $ 183

$ 237

$ 489

$ 477 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest —

—

(1)

— Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 183

$ 237

$ 490

$ 477

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in millions, except number of shares) September 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,145

$ 1,070 Accounts receivable, net





— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $6 as of September 30, 2022,

and March 31, 2022) 2,239

2,590 — related parties 200

222 Inventories 3,333

3,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161

195 Fair value of derivative instruments 536

377 Assets held for sale 5

5 Current assets of discontinued operations 6

6 Total current assets 7,625

7,503 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,425

4,624 Goodwill 1,070

1,081 Intangible assets, net 590

623 Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 744

832 Deferred income tax assets 145

158 Other long-term assets





— third parties 295

274 — related parties 2

1 Total assets $ 14,896

$ 15,096 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 63

$ 26 Short-term borrowings 858

529 Accounts payable





— third parties 3,242

3,869 — related parties 308

320 Fair value of derivative instruments 310

959 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 816

774 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 17

21 Total current liabilities 5,614

6,498 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,850

4,967 Deferred income tax liabilities 353

158 Accrued postretirement benefits 609

669 Other long-term liabilities 320

295 Total liabilities 11,746

12,587 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholder's equity





Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,208

1,308 Retained earnings 2,304

1,814 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (368)

(620) Total equity of our common shareholder 3,144

2,502 Noncontrolling interest 6

7 Total equity 3,150

2,509 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,896

$ 15,096

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 489

$ 477 Net loss from discontinued operations (2)

(65) Net income from continuing operations $ 491

$ 542 Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 272

268 Loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net 18

36 Loss on sale of assets, net 1

2 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

62 Deferred income taxes, net 19

54 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates (8)

(1) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt (22)

1 Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 8

9 Other, net —

2 Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of effects from divestitures):





Accounts receivable 138

(540) Inventories (485)

(728) Accounts payable (309)

706 Other assets 18

(25) Other liabilities 55

(49) Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 196

339 Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations (6)

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190

$ 334 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures $ (284)

$ (194) Acquisition of business and other investments, net of cash acquired (4)

— (Outflows) proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net (15)

10 Proceeds (outflows) from the settlement of derivative instruments, net 2

(4) Other 11

7 Net cash used in investing activities $ (290)

$ (181) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings $ —

$ 1,520 Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (114)

(1,923) Revolving credit facilities and other, net 450

14 Debt issuance costs (6)

(24) Return of capital to our common shareholder (100)

(100) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 230

$ (513) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 130

(360) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (57)

6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 1,084

1,027 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,157

$ 673







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,145

$ 659 Restricted cash (included in other long-term assets) 12

14 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,157

$ 673

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income attributable to our common shareholder.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 183

$ 237

$ 490

$ 477 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

(1)

— Income tax provision 65

79

152

187 Interest, net 61

59

115

115 Depreciation and amortization 134

134

272

268 EBITDA $ 443

$ 509

$ 1,028

$ 1,047















Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation $ 13

$ 15

$ 27

$ 29 Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net 21

16

(21)

20 Realized gains on derivative instruments not included in Adjusted EBITDA (1)

—

(2)

(1) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

64

—

62 Restructuring and impairment expenses (reversals), net 1

—

2

(2) Loss on sale assets, net —

2

1

2 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1

2

2

65 Metal price lag 24

(59)

21

(113) Other, net 4

4

9

(1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 506

$ 553

$ 1,067

$ 1,108

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations, non-GAAP financial measures, to net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations.



Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations $ 196

$ 339 Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (290)

(181) Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of business and other investments, net of cash acquired 4

— Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (90)

158 Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations (6)

(5) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (96)

$ 153

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Total Liquidity to the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents.

(in millions) September 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,145

$ 1,070 Availability under committed credit facilities 1,642

1,499 Total Liquidity $ 2,787

$ 2,569

Net Debt (unaudited)

The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to Net Debt.



September 30,

2022

2021 Long–term debt, net of current portion $ 4,850

$ 4,942 Current portion of long-term debt 63

443 Short-term borrowings 858

247 Cash and cash equivalents (1,145)

(659) Net Debt $ 4,626

$ 4,973

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations, Excluding Special Items (unaudited) to Net Income from Continuing Operations

The following table presents net income from continuing operations excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 184

$ 239

$ 491

$ 542 Special Items:













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

64

—

62 Metal price lag 24

(59)

21

(113) Restructuring and impairment expenses (reversals), net 1

—

2

(2) Tax effect on special items (6)

—

(4)

15 Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items $ 203

$ 244

$ 510

$ 504

Segment Information (unaudited)

The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).

Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 191

$ 73

$ 113

$ 127

$ 2

$ 506

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

386

257

190

151

—

984 Rolled products – intersegment

—

11

18

11

(40)

— Total rolled products

386

268

208

162

(40)

984

Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 227

$ 78

$ 92

$ 154

$ 2

$ 553

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

375

251

196

146

—

968 Rolled products – intersegment

—

9

1

1

(11)

— Total rolled products

375

260

197

147

(11)

968

























Selected Operating Results Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 418

$ 157

$ 207

$ 283

$ 2

$ 1,067

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

772

522

354

298

—

1,946 Rolled products – intersegment

—

18

39

12

(69)

— Total rolled products

772

540

393

310

(69)

1,946

























Selected Operating Results Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

North

America

Europe

Asia

South America

Eliminations and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 399

$ 180

$ 180

$ 347

$ 2

$ 1,108

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

733

519

386

303

—

1,941 Rolled products – intersegment

—

20

3

1

(24)

— Total rolled products

733

539

389

304

(24)

1,941

