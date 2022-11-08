THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS ESTEEMED BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Chris Cocks, Don Garber, Vanessa Pappas, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Christina Spade, and Jennifer Witz Join the Paley Center's Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, today announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of media, sports, and entertainment to its prestigious Board of Trustees.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be Chris Cocks, Chief Executive Officer, Hasbro, Inc., Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer, Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Business, Christina Spade, CEO, AMC Networks, and Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

"The Paley Center is very fortunate to have the expertise and visionary leadership of our Board of Trustees. The diverse range of media organizations represented, at the highest of levels, situates The Paley Center for Media at the intersection of innovation and thought leadership today," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "We are honored to announce the addition of six distinguished leaders, each of whom brings exceptional experience, talent, and insight to one of the most highly regarded and influential boards in the industry."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO, Hearst, and is comprised of some of the most exemplary leaders from the worlds of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.; David Baszucki, Roblox; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Andy Bird, CBE, Pearson; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal News Group; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Eddy Cue, Apple, Inc.; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment; Wade Davis, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Judy Hart Angelo; Alberto Ibargüen, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Robert A. Iger; John H. Josephson, SESAC; David Kenny, Nielsen; Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Philippe Krakowsky, Interpublic Group; Ynon Kreiz, Mattel, Inc.; Jim Lanzone, Yahoo, Inc.; Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Debra Lee, Leading Women Defined, Inc.; Marne Levine, Meta; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Paulo Marinho, Grupo Globo; Crystal McCrary, Producer, Director, and Author; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; Lachlan Murdoch, FOX; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; Dawn Ostroff, Spotify; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Marc Pritchard, The Procter & Gamble Company; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, Paramount Global; Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Ricardo B. Salinas, Grupo Salinas; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Adam Silver, National Basketball Association; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery; Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org.

