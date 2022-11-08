ULTRA-CONVENIENT HEALTHY MEALS COMPANY PROPER GOOD CLOSES SEED FUNDING TO BRING ABSURDLY DELICIOUS PRODUCTS NATIONWIDE THROUGH WALMART

No-fridge-needed prepared meals that are ready to eat in 90 seconds and delivered directly to your door hit shelves in Walmart locations across the United States.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PROPER GOOD, an ultra-convenient home-delivered food service company that offers nutritious prepared meals made with simple and high quality ingredients, officially announces the close of $3.5 million in seed funding led by YETI Capital* and The Artisan Group.

Famed Shark Tank siblings Jennifer Jane (right) and Christopher Jane (left) launched Proper Good to provide ultra-convenient healthy meals that are ready to eat in 90 seconds.

Other investors include the founder and CEO of Halo Top and Gatsby Chocolate, Doug Bouton, who is joining the board, alongside Drew Zang, Managing Partner at The Artisan Group; and Maxx Karr, Managing Director of YETI Capital. The funding will primarily support PROPER GOOD's meteoric growth across e-commerce and retail, followed by its recent expansion into over 2,000 Walmart Supercenter stores, as well as the company's continued product innovation.

Launched by the famed Shark Tank siblings Jennifer Jane and Christopher Jane in 2020, the duo successfully sold over 500,000 meals through direct-to-consumer in their first two years. In addition to growing DTC revenue by 400% annually, PROPER GOOD's wide range of fully cooked and ready-to-eat oatmeals, soups, chilis, and curries, with more 90-second options designed for Keto, Plant-Based, and Gluten-Free consumers in the pipeline, are flying off the shelves across Thrive Market and Marley Spoon.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for nutritious meals that are ready to eat, and made with delicious and clean ingredients," Jennifer and Christopher Jane comment. "We're thrilled to expand the availability of our high quality products catering to different lifestyles and dietary preferences to Walmart with support from our roster of stellar entrepreneurs and investors."

Doug Bouton says: "PROPER GOOD has created something truly innovative: ready-to-eat, healthy meals that taste incredibly great and are unbelievably convenient to eat," said Doug Bouton, cofounder of Halo Top Ice Cream and CEO of Gatsby Chocolate. "I've made my biggest angel investment to date into PROPER GOOD and feel like I've already been paid back with the amount of time PROPER GOOD meals have saved me from cooking & cleaning."

Drew Zang also comments: "What excited us from our first conversation with Chris was his experience and charisma, we invest in people first and Chris is the ultimate team player. PROPER GOOD is a brand grounded in quality and innovation that is ready to disrupt. The combination of a talented team with a brand and product offering that has mass appeal has positioned the business to scale quickly across multiple channels. We are excited to have him as a partner and we look forward to unlocking the potential based on the foundation the team has built."

Maxx Karr adds: "We are excited to invest in PROPER GOOD, not only because Chris and Jennifer have created a new category of premium shelf-stable meals, but they've custom built a proprietary data platform with continuous feedback, ensuring consumers' ever-changing demands are met."

With options of buying individual items, building your own six-pack bundles, and subscribing online, PROPER GOOD anticipates impressive growth momentum moving forward. For more information on PROPER GOOD or to buy online, visit www.eatpropergood.com and @eatpropergood on Instagram and TikTok.

* YETI Capital is an investment vehicle created by the Founders* of YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI: NYSE) ("YETI"). YETI Capital is not affiliated in any way with YETI.

Launched by siblings duo Jennifer and Christopher Jane in 2020, PROPER GOOD provides a wide range of no-fridge-needed, fully cooked meals across oatmeal, soup, chili, curry, and overnight oats categories that satisfy the nutritional needs for keto, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and low-sodium consumers. All these products, effortlessly made with simple, clean, and functional ingredients, are ready to eat in 90 seconds. Christopher Jane has been named by Forbes as one of The Next 1000 Entrepreneurs, and the company has been featured across multiple media outlets, including Food Business News, Women's Health, and Reader's Digest.

