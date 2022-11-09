Canon U.S.A., Inc. Diversifies Document Scanner Portfolio with R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition Designed for QuickBooks® Online Users

New plug-in available for derivative version of popular scanner allows accounting users the ability to scan, detect, extract and upload receipts into QuickBooks Online

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide "Harmony at Work" by increasing productivity and organization for small and medium sized businesses, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the new, easy-to-use scanner – the imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition. This scanner is designed to allow accountants and bookkeepers to quickly process receipts by using Canon's CaptureOnTouch scanning software to import receipts into Intuit QuickBooks Online, for better record keeping. A recent report from Intuit indicates QuickBooks Online has more than 5 million users, and Canon's software will benefit these users by allowing automatic scanning and extraction of receipt data, importing it into QuickBooks Online in a single step. You can also scan other types of documents, first scanning to a compatible file such as PDF, and then uploading into QuickBooks Online.

imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition - Front View (PRNewswire)

"The new imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition helps streamline business finance management for the large base of QuickBooks Online users," said Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This new scanner will be an essential tool for business users, and it offers the high-quality imaging you come to expect with the Canon name."

The imageFORMULA R40 Receipt Edition can be handy for business use within accounting and finance departments in industries such as legal services, as well as by small business owners who manage their own finances. Students learning how to use QuickBooks Online can also use it within education settings. The product's small footprint and easy installation can allow QuickBooks Online users the flexibility to use the product in the office, in school, at home, or wherever preferable.

Simple to Set up and Use

The imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition is great for desktop use and is designed to be easy to install using the included USB cable. For added usability and throughput, it can scan both sides of a document in color in one pass, and the automatic feeder can hold up to 60 sheets, helping to eliminate the need to manually feed papers one by one. By preprogramming and using its one-click scanning feature, the imageFORMULA R40 Receipt Edition makes it simple to scan receipts at speeds of up to 40 pages per minute. Users can even program shortcuts on their scanner to simplify repetitive tasks.

Designed for High-Quality Imaging

The new receipt scanner includes an auto-resolution setting designed for scanning mixed batches of text documents and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to help create searchable and editable information.

Reliable and Flexible

The imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition can handle a variety of document types in addition to receipts, including business cards, and long, thick or thin documents. It has flexible paper feed and output guides, and scans in color and black and white, with both sides in a single pass. Besides including Canon CaptureOnTouch scanning software with enhanced QuickBooks Online support, the scanner also includes IRIS Readiris software to scan paper documents and turn them into fully editable digital files or searchable PDF files, for archiving, sharing, or sending to select cloud destinations. It also includes IRIS Cardiris software, a business card scanning and contact management tool that can extract and organize information from business cards.

Superior Customer Care

The imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition scanner includes a one-year limited warranty for advanced exchange service. Extended warranty options are also available directly through Canon. These, combined with Canon's U.S.-based technical support, can help maximize uptime throughout the product life.

Availability

The Canon imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner Receipt Edition is now available for purchase directly through Canon and via select Canon retailers.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications subject to change without notice.

