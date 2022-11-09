Kevin Samy Joins ClimaTwin's Leadership Team as Senior Advisor

Former Obama Administration EPA and DoD aide joins climate risk intelligence software company with a first-of-its-kind built-environment value proposition.

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaTwin welcomes Kevin as Senior Advisor – Public Policy, Partnerships, and Communications. Mr. Samy joins ClimaTwin after having served in the Obama Administration as a Senior Climate Policy and Communications Advisor in multiple posts including: on the White House climate team, at the Pentagon as speechwriter and advisor to the Secretary of Defense, at the US Department of Energy as Special Assistant to the Energy Secretary, and at the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as Chief Speechwriter and advisor to then-Administrator Gina McCarthy. Mr. Samy also brings extensive experience in the private sector, including in electric mobility and early/growth stage climate tech.

"Kevin is a generational leader in climate tech and policy," said Adam Omansky, Co-founder & CEO of ClimaTwin. "Understanding climate risk for infrastructure assets is an immediate and critical must-have for engineers, owner-operators, and governments alike – the built environment lacks hyper-local insights to mitigate climate risks and assess adaptation actions across the total asset lifecycle, from planning and design through to operations and maintenance. We are excited that Kevin is joining our leadership team, bringing his decade-plus expertise to support our public and private partnerships, policy, and communications."

Mr. Samy is a Climate and Energy fellow at the Truman National Security Project.

ClimaTwin's rapid development required a senior leader to guide its communications team. Mr. Samy will lead these efforts and shepherd key partners through identifying infrastructure hazards, vulnerabilities, risks, and respective mitigation programs.

Mr. Samy received his graduate degree from Yale's School for the Environment and his undergraduate degree from Miami University.

About ClimaTwin

ClimaTwin® is a leading climate risk intelligence solution for infrastructure assets and the built environment.

We empower infrastructure stakeholders to mitigate climate risks and assess adaptation actions across the total asset lifecycle. By connecting complex climate models and infrastructure digital twins, our solution enables engineers, owner-operators, and governments to aggregate, visualize, and analyze disparate datasets, revealing site-specific insights at the hyper-local scale of assets. Benefits include 5-10x near-term returns and lifetime cost-avoidance by mitigating risks to systems, services, and societies.

To learn more about climate risk intelligence for your infrastructure assets, please visit https://climatwin.com today.

View original content:

SOURCE ClimaTwin Corp.