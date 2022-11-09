ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. Announces Completion of Construction and Official Opening of BMW-Sponsored Ecological Bird Observatory Project in China Liaoning Province

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (the "Company" or "ReTo") today announced that the Company has completed construction of the BMW-sponsored ecological bird observatory project, which was officially inaugurated this month.

ReTo was awarded the construction contract for the bird observatory project in September this year by China Green Foundation, a national mutual fund registered with China Ministry of Civil Affairs that is dedicated to promoting land greening, maintaining ecological balance and civilization, as well as pivoting a harmonious co-existence of human and nature.

Sponsored by German multinational luxury vehicles and motorcycles manufacturer BMW AG, the project involves building a comprehensive ecological and environmental protection facility for the Liaohekou National Nature Reserve (the "Reserve"),which integrates facilities for education on public awareness of biodiversity, for bird observation, indoor training space and exhibitions of milestones achieved for ecological protection. ReTo was awarded the RMB1.5 million (approximately $0.2 million) contract to construct the project.

The Reserve is located in Dawa County and Liaohekou Ecological and Economic Park in Panjin City, Liaoning Province, with a total area of more than 800 square kilometers (approximately 197.7 acres). It is a wildlife natural reserve with many kinds of rare waterfowls that are well protected, such as the Dan-top cranes and the black-billed gulls, and the estuarine wetland ecosystem. Since the establishment of the Reserve, it has made outstanding achievements in wetland protection, breeding and migration of birds, and has a high ecological conservation value and unique natural scenery. The ecological bird observatory will promote future development of the Reserve in bird observation and relevant research and popular science education.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented, "ReTo, as an environmental protection expert in the environmental protection industry in China, has been committed to developing environmental protection and being a first-class operation and service provider for the environment protection industry. We completed the construction of the comprehensive environmental protection facilities for bird observation with high quality and standard, and contributed our part to the construction of ecological and environmental protection projects in Liaohekou. ReTo will continue to uphold the motto of relying on advanced technologies to improve ecology and actively work to guard our mother earth, which is home to all human beings."

About ReTo Eco-Solutins, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles), made from mining waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and software development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies . For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

