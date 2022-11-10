Congressional Resolution 1454 Supports the Designation of National Sleep Foundation's Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives Madeleine Dean and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, introduced House Resolution 1454 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The resolution supports the designation of "Drowsy Driving Prevention Week" to raise awareness about the dangers of drowsy driving and encourages people across the United States to take steps to prevent against drowsy driving.

National Sleep Foundation's Drowsy Driving Prevention Week 2022 logo (PRNewswire)

The resolution supports the designation of Drowsy Driving Prevention Week to raise awareness about drowsy driving.

NSF is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research, and practice. NSF created Drowsy Driving Prevention Week® to raise awareness on the relatable experience of driving while drowsy. This the 15th anniversary of the annual campaign.

Drowsy driving is a dangerously common and preventable form of impaired driving. A 2022 NSF survey of adult drivers found that 6 in 10 Americans (62%) have driven a car when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open and an estimated 37 million motorists drive drowsy once a year or more.

"NSF applauds Congress for recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. Drowsy driving is a public health issue that we all can take steps to prevent." said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "All drivers and passengers should be on the lookout for drowsy driving. Before you get behind the wheel, take a moment to check your alertness and if you're ready to drive. If you're not getting enough quality sleep to be your Best Slept Self® you may not be fit to operate a motor vehicle," added Lopos.

"Drowsing Driving Prevention Week is an important opportunity to educate people and raise awareness about the risks of driving while fatigued or sleepy — and the steps needed to prevent it," Rep. Dean said. "I'm grateful to the National Sleep Foundation for their advocacy, and I look forward to continuing this work to make our roads safer and help save lives."

"More than one in five fatal auto accidents involve a drowsy driver," said Congressman Fitzpatrick. "We must be diligent in reminding everyone about the symptoms and consequences of drowsy driving. This can affect anyone in our community, from new drivers on the road to those who work long hours driving on our nation's highway. Today, alongside the National Sleep Foundation and Representative Dean, I am proud to raise awareness for Drowsy Driving Prevention Week and the dangers that drowsy driving presents."

For over 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep health to overall health and well-being. NSF has published consensus papers and guidelines for positive sleep health as well as easy-to-use tools and tips to improve sleep. For more information about National Sleep Foundation and Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

(PRNewsfoto/National Sleep Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation