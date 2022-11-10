EOM PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE FROM IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS, LTD.

Company to continue trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "IMUC" while pursuing listing on a national exchange

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOM Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. ("EOM"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced its name change from ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd., to EOM Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. EOM's Common Stock will continue to be quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "IMUC" while the company completes the process of changing the principal listing of its common stock to a national exchange. No action is required to be taken by company stockholders with respect to the name change.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/EOM Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The company name change follows the merger of EOM Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on December 1, 2021, in which the shareholders of EOM Pharmaceuticals became the majority shareholders of the combined company. The merger created a public company that will focus on advancing immunomodulatory and retinal disease investigational drug agents to address a range of inflammatory, viral, retinal, and other diseases.

Management and Organization

The senior leadership team at EOM Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. includes Chief Executive Officer Irach Taraporewala, Ph.D.; EOM Founder, Board Chairman, and Chief Operating Officer Eli Goldberger; EOM Co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer and Medical Director Shalom Z. Hirschman, M.D; and Wayne I. Danson, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

EOM Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing drugs with the potential to transform therapeutic paradigms and improve quality of life for patients suffering from debilitating and sometimes deadly diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19; autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis; cachexia associated with AIDS and cancer; and retinal diseases. For more information about EOM Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., please visit www.eompharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the benefits of the merger, future management and the board of directors of the combined company, statements regarding the ownership in the combined company of the former EOM securityholders and securityholders of ImmunoCellular following the merger, and EOM's respective businesses, future operations, advancement of its product candidates and product pipeline, clinical development of EOM's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials of the company, cash resources of the company, the ability of EOM to remain listed on the OTC Pink Market. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "project," "expect" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, and other similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, EOM's ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates; EOM's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; EOM's ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources; EOM's reliance on third parties; EOM's ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for product candidates; and the effects of COVID-19 on clinical programs and EOM's business operations. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. EOM assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

For EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc:

INVESTOR CONTACT: Jane Green

jane@jmgcomm.com

t: 415.652.4819

MEDIA CONTACT: Peter Collins

TogoRun

p.collins@togorun.com

t. 908.499.1200

