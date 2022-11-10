GROUP BLACK EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH A FOCUS ON CORPORATE STRATEGY AND IMPACT

Delida Costin joins Group Black as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black , one of the largest collectives of Black-owned media and diverse creators, announces that Delida Costin, former Chief Legal and People Officer at Grove Collaborative, will join the organization as its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. In this role, Costin will be responsible for building out the company's legal function as well as overseeing the legal matters of the business, including acting as the business' legal representative.

Delida Costin, Group Black Chief Legal Officer (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Delida Costin to our Group Black executive team." said Mark Larkin, COO and President of Group Black. "Delida's measured, forward thinking and results driven approach to legal matters is something to be admired. Not only does she bring years of legal expertise, her experience working in digital media makes her uniquely poised to contribute strategically to our goals at Group Black."

With over 25 years of experience in law, Costin built her career on high-growth teams that forced industry evolution like Grove Collaborative, CNET Networks, Pandora Media, and lynda.com. In these roles she created key partnerships with boards of directors, C-level executives and investors to prepare and execute public offerings, M&A and other high-stakes strategic initiatives; and facilitated internal growth activities such as accelerating revenue, market expansion, initial public offering readiness and acquisitions.

"Group Black's mission and vision are clear and necessary," says Costin. "For too long diverse communities have not had the same access to information and resources needed to sustain a successful business amid changing economic shifts. I look forward to joining and lending my expertise to Group Black at such a crucial time."

Costin earned her J.D degree from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from Northwestern University.

About Group Black

Group Black is where culture calls home. Group Black's objective is to build the largest collective of Black-owned media and diverse creators by actively deepening the pipeline of media dollars allocated to Black-owned media businesses and by investing in the next generation of innovative and equitable media. It is composed of two divisions, Group Black Media and Group Black Ventures, with the simple mission to dramatically transform the face of media investment and ownership. Group Black seeks to connect a diverse generation looking for content and experiences that reflect who they are. (www.groupblack.co)

Group Black, Where Culture Calls Home. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Group Black