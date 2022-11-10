Birthday Club
Paul McCartney - The 7" Singles Box: 80 career-spanning 7" singles personally curated by Paul - Limited to 3000 copies. Available December 2nd

Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Rare 1971 mono recordings taken from the box set released today:
"Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey [Mono]" and "Too Many People [Mono]"
Listen HERE

"I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come…" – Paul McCartney

Watch Unboxing Video Here

Download Hi-Res Images Here

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has seen Paul McCartney celebrate yet another series of landmarks. Just one week after his 80th birthday, Paul headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, playing an unforgettable set that inspired deafening singalongs from the largest crowd the mainstage had ever seen. Hailed as the best gig ever by critics and fans alike, it was a fitting celebration of an extraordinary career. Today, the revelry continues as Paul announces the release of The 7" Singles Box, featuring 80 x 7" Paul McCartney singles – including such global chart smashing tracks as "My Love," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Silly Love Songs," "Coming Up," "Ebony and Ivory," "Say Say Say," "No More Lonely Nights," "Wonderful Christmastime" and many more. The box set includes 163 tracks totaling over 10 hours of music and will also be released digitally. Preorder The 7" Singles Box HERE.

Paul McCartney - The 7” Singles Box | 80 career-spanning 7” singles personally curated by Paul...
Paul McCartney - The 7” Singles Box | 80 career-spanning 7” singles personally curated by Paul | Limited to 3000 copies | Available December 2nd(PRNewswire)

Recognized by Guinness World Records as "the most successful songwriter of all time," Paul's 7" Singles Box is a remarkable testament to this accolade, featuring songs that have sound-tracked our lives and that are loved and sung around the world today.

The format of the 7" single had a profound impact and influence on Paul both as a songwriter and as a music fan. Paul recalls in his foreword that comes with this set how he still enjoys the thrill of flicking through crates in record shops looking for new discoveries and how much respect he and The Beatles had for the B-side.

Available from December 2nd, The 7" Singles Box is the ultimate package for any McCartney fan. From 1971's "Another Day" to a 7" version of 2022's Record Store Day Song of the Year, "Women and Wives" (taken from 2020's chart-topping McCartney III) - the 80 singles included represent half a century of Paul's life showcasing his prolific creativity and relentless innovation. An absolute treasure trove of music, the box set features recreations of 65 singles – complete with their original B-sides (using restored artwork from 11 different countries) as well as 15 singles never before released on 7". These 15 singles are made up from tracks previously released on 12", picture discs, CD singles & promos, digital downloads, music videos, two previously unheard demos, and a previously unheard 7" single edit.

The box set is beautifully presented in a special wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, UK, and is packed with incredible content, including a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by Paul, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.

#7InchSinglesBox | www.PaulMcCartney.com

This numbered limited-edition collection of 80 x 7" singles personally supervised by Paul McCartney contains:

  • Recreations of 65 singles/promos using restored original artwork from 11 different countries
  • 15 singles never-before-released on 7" including:
  • 1 exclusive test pressing randomly selected from the manufacturing process
  • 148-page book containing foreword from Paul, essay by Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each of the singles – each single included is shown on the attached insert, which will be packed into each box
  • Remastered and cut at Abbey Road Studios, London

All housed in a two-piece, four-walled FSC-approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.

Paul McCartney The 7" Singles Box Track Listing:

1971, Sweden
1A: Another Day 
1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why

1971, US Mono
Promotional Release
2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono] 
2B: Too Many People [Mono]

1971, UK
3A: The Back Seat of My Car
3B: Heart of the Country

Previously unreleased on 7"
4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]
4B: I Am Your Singer

1972, UK 
5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish 
5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

1972, UK 
6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb
6B: Little Woman Love

1972, Belgium 
7A: Hi, Hi, Hi 
7AA: C Moon

1973, Israel
8A: My Love 
8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]

1973, Sweden
9A: Live and Let Die 
9B: I Lie Around

1973, Spain 
10A: Helen Wheels
10B: Country Dreamer

1974, Germany 
11A: Jet 
11B: Let Me Roll It

1974, Germany 
12A: Band on the Run 
12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

1974, The Netherlands 
13A: Mrs. Vandebilt 
13B: Bluebird

1974, Belgium
14A: Junior's Farm 
14B: Sally G

1975, Australia 
15A: Listen to What the Man Said
15B: Love in Song

1975, Germany
16A: Letting Go 
16B: You Gave Me the Answer

1975, Belgium 
17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show
17B: Magneto and Titanium Man

1976, France 
18A: Silly Love Songs 
18B: Cook of the House

1976, Germany
19A: Let 'Em In 
19B: Beware My Love

1977, Japan
20A: Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)
20B: Soily (Live)

1977, UK
21A: Mull of Kintyre 
21AA: Girls' School

1978, Germany 
22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)
22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

1978, UK 
23A: I've Had Enough 
23B: Deliver Your Children

1978, The Netherlands 
24A: London Town 
24B: I'm Carrying

1978, France 
25A: Goodnight Tonight
25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering

1979, UK
26A: Old Siam, Sir 
26B: Spin It On

1979, UK
27A: Getting Closer
27AA: Baby's Request

1979, Japan
28A: Arrow Through Me
28B: Old Siam, Sir

1979, UK
29A: Wonderful Christmastime
29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

1980, UK
30A: Coming Up 
30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow) 
30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox

1980, UK
31A: Waterfalls 
31B: Check My Machine

Previously unreleased on 7"
32A: Temporary Secretary
32B: Secret Friend 
[7" Single Edit]

1982, UK
33A: Ebony and Ivory
33B: Rainclouds

1982, UK
34A: Take It Away
34B: I'll Give You a Ring

1982, UK
35A: Tug of War 
35B: Get It

1983, UK
36A: Say Say Say 
36B: Ode to a Koala Bear

1983, UK
37A: Pipes of Peace 
37B: So Bad

1984, UK
38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad) 
38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

1984, UK
39A: We All Stand Together
39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

1985, US
40A: Spies Like Us 
40B: My Carnival

1986, US 
41A: Press [Video Edit]
41B: It's Not True

1986, Art reformatted from US 12" promotional vinyl
42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)
42B: Write Away

1986, US
43A: Stranglehold 
43B: Angry (Remix)

1986, UK
44A: Only Love Remains
44B: Tough on a Tightrope

1987, UK
45A: Once Upon a Long Ago
45B: Back on My Feet

1989, US
46A: My Brave Face
46B: Flying to My Home

1989, UK
47A: This One 
47B: The First Stone

1989, Australia
48A: Figure of Eight [7" Bob Clearmountain Mix]
48B: Où Est le Soleil

1989, UK
49A: Party Party
49B: Artwork etching

1990, UK
50A: Put It There
50B: Mama's Little Girl

1990, Europe
51A: The Long and Winding Road 
51B: C Moon

1990, UK
52A: Birthday 
52B: Good Day Sunshine

1990, UK
53A: All My Trials 
53B: C Moon

Previously unreleased on 7"
54A: The World You're Coming Into 
54AA: Tres Conejos 
54B: Save the Child 
54BB: The Drinking Song (Let's Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)

1992, Europe
55A: Hope of Deliverance
55B: Long Leather Coat

1993, Germany
56A: C'Mon People 
56B: I Can't Imagine

1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc
57A: Young Boy 
57B: Looking for You

1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc
58A: The World Tonight
58B: Used to Be Bad

1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc
59A: Beautiful Night 
59B: Love Come Tumbling Down

1999, UK
60A: No Other Baby 
60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man 
60BB: Fabulous

2001, Europe
61A: From a Lover to a Friend
61B: Riding into Jaipur

2004, Europe
62A: Tropic Island Hum
62B: We All Stand Together

2005, Europe
63A: Fine Line 
63B: Growing Up Falling Down

2005, Europe
64A: Jenny Wren 
64B: Summer of '59

Previously unreleased on 7"
65A: Dance Tonight 
65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7"
66A: Nod Your Head
66B: 222

2007, Europe
67A: Ever Present Past 
67B: House of Wax (Live)

Previously unreleased on 7"
68A: Sing the Changes 
68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]

Previously unreleased on 7"
69A: (I Want To) Come Home
69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7"
70A: My Valentine
70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

2012, US 
Christmas Kisses
71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) 
71B: Wonderful Christmastime

Previously unreleased on 7"
72A: New 
72B: Early Days

Previously unreleased on 7"
73A: Queenie Eye
73B: Save Us

Previously unreleased on 7"
74A: Hope for the Future
74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]

Previously unreleased on 7"
75A: In the Blink of an Eye
75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise

2018, Global
76A: I Don't Know 
76AA: Come on to Me

Previously unreleased on 7"
77A: Who Cares 
77B: Fuh You

2019, Global
78A: Home Tonight 
78AA: In a Hurry

Previously unreleased on 7"
79A: Find My Way 
79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

Previously unreleased on 7"
80A: Women and Wives
80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

