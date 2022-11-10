Raymour & Flanigan Furnishes its Operations with NetSuite

NetSuite to help leading furniture and mattress retailer increase efficiencies and enhance the customer experience



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide, has selected Oracle NetSuite to ensure a seamless shopping experience for its customers. With NetSuite, Raymour & Flanigan will be able to take advantage of an integrated business system to increase efficiency, gain real-time insights into its business, and adapt its operations so that it can continue to stay ahead of the rapid changes in the retail industry.

A family business founded in 1947, Raymour & Flanigan began with one store in Syracuse, New York and has grown to more than 140 retail locations and 7000 employees. To manage its expanding operations, ensure it can quickly and efficiently adapt to changing market demands, and support its next stage of growth, Raymour & Flanigan needed to reduce manual processes and upgrade its technology systems. After a thorough evaluation, Raymour & Flanigan chose NetSuite as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system as NetSuite provided a user friendly, flexible, and complete suite of applications.

"At Raymour & Flanigan, we believe our people are our greatest asset and when we began working with the NetSuite team, we felt an immediate connection to their core business values and company culture," said Bryan Anastasi, vice president of customer care and business solutions, Raymour & Flanigan. "NetSuite will help our associates do their jobs even more efficiently, which will enable them to spend more time building customer connections. We look forward to having NetSuite as a partner in our future growth journey."

With NetSuite, Raymour & Flanigan will be able to consolidate, automate, and scale its operations on a single cloud business system to help meet heightened consumer demands. NetSuite will enable Raymour & Flanigan to automate and streamline financial processes as well as inventory and customer service management. In addition, by integrating data from across different business functions, NetSuite will enable Raymour & Flanigan retail associates to access a 360-degree view of its customers so that they can provide timely and informed customer service.

"As a third-generation family-owned business with a strong growth trajectory, Raymour & Flanigan recognized the need to rethink the way it runs its core business processes in order to keep up with an increasingly competitive retail landscape," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of sales, Oracle NetSuite. "This year Raymour & Flanigan celebrates its 75th anniversary and with NetSuite providing a scalable and centralized business system, the Raymour & Flanigan team will be able focus on delivering the best customer experience for years to come."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

About Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide. The organization is committed to creating exceptional guest shopping experiences by leveraging their talented team of associates, helpful technology solutions, and quality products. Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the retailer has 106 showrooms across the Northeast, 36 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers and a rapidly growing e-commerce business. Raymour & Flanigan is known for its modern, quality home furnishings and quick delivery offering. The company believes in taking care of the communities they serve, live, and work by hosting hundreds of local events each year to raise funds and awareness for organizations. They are also committed to observing sustainable practices, which include recycling over 99% of packaging materials, amounting to 20 million pounds of materials per year that avoids landfills. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com.

