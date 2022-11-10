Sara Spanjer joins GetMed Staffing as COO

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetMed Staffing is excited to welcome Sara Spanjer as Chief Operating Officer. Spanjer brings 15 years of healthcare staffing experience and knowledge of patient care due to her previous clinical background as an RN. She has held many titles in the industry, such as sales management, leadership over operations, and compliance, leading her to executive roles with her well-rounded perspective.

In 2021, Spanjer received SIA's 40 under 40 award for her contributions to the healthcare industry, spotlighting her passion for how her nursing history has influenced her leadership style and professional growth.

This leadership approach, diversity of experience, and dedication to personal touches make us confident that Spanjer is the perfect fit for our team. Founded in 2018, GetMed Staffing is a woman and minority-owned healthcare staffing with 40 years of leadership and recruiting experience.

"Sara is exactly the right next addition to our leadership team," says CEO Dan Scardina. "Her adaptive work style and passion for the industry will further fuel our fire. I am looking forward to working with and learning from her."

