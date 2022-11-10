UPLIFT NOW ACCEPTED THROUGH ARC PAY, SUPPORTED BY UATP

The partnership makes the buy now, pay later option available for travel agencies to offer to their customers.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, has announced that it is now accepted for payment by Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) through UATP, the underlying technology for the partnership.

The collaboration offers greater ease of use and flexibility for travel agencies wanting to offer BNPL services to their clients through ARC Pay, which is used by agents to process travel-related credit card transactions. Travel agents will be able to process Uplift payments like any ARC Pay transaction—using their preferred GDS or ARC Pay Hub via the My ARC portal.

"Installment payments are a proven way to increase conversion and drive new revenue," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer at Uplift. "By having the ability to spread payments over time, travelers have the option to add more to their vacation and enjoy an upgraded travel experience. ARC is yet another Uplift integration with an airline owned entity such as UATP and Airlines Clearing House."

"The ARC Pay Platform aims to provide the travel payment technology and flexibility our agencies and VTCs have been asking for, which is why we chose to offer Uplift, a travel-specific solution," said Joseph Cavanagh, director of product management and payment products at ARC. "For transactions made with Uplift through ARC Pay, agencies will save time and resources since the transactions are consolidated and processed within the settlement system they already use."

UATP Senior Vice President, Commercial, Zach Ornelas commented, "Working in tandem with Uplift and ARC makes the buy now, pay later process quick and easy for travel agencies to offer the service to their customers. This is another example of how UATP continues to work with its partners to provide the necessary technology for speed-to-market and expanded payment options."

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Hight Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About ARC

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world's largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

