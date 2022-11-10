X Financial to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
1-412-902-4272
Passcode:
X Financial
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 24, 2022:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
3350951
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
About X Financial
X Financial is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
For more information, please contact:
X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com
