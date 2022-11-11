Congressman-Elect Maxwell Frost, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, Tarana Burke with Anthony Rapp, America Ferrera and More Among Speakers

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meteor —a media company focused on issues of gender and racial justice— announced Meet the Moment , a powerful day of ideas and inspiration, on Saturday, November 12th at the Brooklyn Museum. At a pivotal moment following Election Day, Meet the Moment will feature talks, performances and interactive sessions on the most important issues of our time.

The Meteor Announces Meet the Moment, A Summit Featuring Prominent Inspirational Voices, November 12th at the Brooklyn Museum in Partnership with Pfizer (PRNewswire)

Speakers include: Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost (the first Gen Z member of Congress), Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, actor Anthony Rapp (in his first appearance since the dismissal of a sexual abuse lawsuit against Kevin Spacey) and many more. Full list here .

Tickets to the full-day summit

The format of this gathering is unique: Meet the Moment will pair voices across generations, featuring those who have been working on issues for decades alongside new leaders. Topics will include the movement for Iranian women, environmental justice, reproductive rights, body stigma and more.

Meet the Moment is presented by Pfizer. Community partners for the event include: the Athena Center for Leadership at Barnard College, @feminist, United State of Women and the Civic Responsibility Project.

"We're at a unique and dizzying moment in this country: we've made so much progress, but we're also fighting battles that many have fought before us," says Cindi Leive, The Meteor co-founder and CEO. "That makes it an important—and crucial—time to come together to learn from the past and build the future. We're honored to be doing Meet the Moment at the Brooklyn Museum, with their longstanding commitment to creativity and change."

About The Meteor

The Meteor is a media company committed to using the power of journalism and storytelling to illuminate the modern movement for gender equity and racial justice. Fueled by an innovative collective of writers, filmmakers, artists, and activists, we work across all platforms—digital, audio, film, social, and live experiences—to engage audiences, connect communities and transform culture. Our work includes podcasts like Brittany Packnett Cunningham's weekly new show UNDISTRACTED and the widely popular Because of Anita ; newsletters covering themes of gender, race, body autonomy, and more; and regular briefings and workshops through our nonprofit affiliate The Meteor Fund.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us.

