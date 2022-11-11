PUFF CANNABIS DISPENSARY OF MICHIGAN TO GIVE AWAY OVER 1700 TURKEYS FOR THANKSGIVING

GIVEAWAY TO TAKE PLACE NOVEMBER 18 THROUGH NOVEMBER 22

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Justin Elias launched Puff Cannabis in 2019, his goal was to sell high- quality cannabis products at a fair price and to make sure he had the most educated and customer service- oriented staff. Puff Cannabis has since grown to 7 cannabis dispensary locations throughout the state of Michigan in just 3 years, with 3 more locations opening in 2022, and plans to open an additional 5-10 locations in 2023. Throughout all of this, Elias has stayed true to his core values on all levels.

Puff Cannabis Company (PRNewswire)

Now, Puff Cannabis is giving away over 1700 turkeys to people in need for this year's Thanksgiving Holiday. With 7 locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Oscoda, and Sturgis, 3 more locations opening in 2022, plus an additional 5- 10 opening in 2023, Puff is continuing to expand. Elias harkened back to his childhood and thought about the importance about family and the Thanksgiving holiday. Elias said, "Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come together, to celebrate and be thankful for what they have, but to also think about others who are less fortunate. That is why I decided on behalf of the Puff Cannabis company we would give away over 1700 turkeys in the communities where we are located."

Distribution schedule listed below.

Friday, November 18, 11am – 1pm

Puff Sturgis, 651 Wade Rd., Sturgis

Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica

Puff Traverse City, 1226 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City

Monday, November 21, 11am – 1pm

Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck

Saturday, November 19, 11am – 1pm

Puff Bay City, 1680 Marquette Ave., Bay City

Puff Oscoda, 635 S. State St., Oscoda

Tuesday, November 22, 11am – 1pm

Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison Heights

Turkeys will be given away on a first- come first- serve basis. No purchase necessary.

Founder Justin Elias is available for interviews.

Puff Cannabis Company was founded in 2019 with headquarters in Madison Heights. Puff Cannabis Company has 7 locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Oscoda, and Sturgis with 3 more locations opening in 2022 and plans to open an additional 5-10 locations in 2023. Puff Cannabis is a vertically integrated company combining dispensaries, processing, and cultivation. Puff Cannabis is open Monday through Sunday 9am to 9pm. For more information, please go to: www.puffcannaco.com

