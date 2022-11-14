Army Selects Applied Intuition to Accelerate Autonomy Development for Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. announced today that it has been selected by the Army and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver an end-to-end autonomy software development and test platform for the Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV program). The $49 million contract ceiling for the competitive prototyping phase will span 24 months.

Applied Intuition will provide a foundational modeling and simulation platform that will enable the RCV program office, under the umbrella of PEO Ground Combat Systems, to manage the development and test of software for mission and mobility autonomy for the RCV variants.

Applied's end-to-end autonomy development solution will enable the RCV program to meet requirements related to off-road maneuvering, obstacle avoidance, and safety. Applied's toolchain will help the RCV program evaluate autonomy stacks developed by the Army and its other commercial partners.

"We are excited to bring our proven enterprise autonomy development toolchain to the Army's RCV program," said Qasar Younis, Co-Founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Our modeling and simulation development environment will enable continuous improvement of autonomy software across the program's lifecycle and will ultimately enhance the Army's broader approach to autonomy stack development."

The award is the result of an innovative contracting mechanism, DIU's Commercial Solutions Opening, where the Army's RCV program worked in close coordination with DIU to acquire commercial software as a part of the Software Pathway under the Agile Acquisition Framework.

"The innovative use of the Department of Defense's (DOD) Software Acquisition Pathway to acquire commercial modeling and simulation software for autonomy development is a landmark achievement," said Colin Carroll, Head of Government at Applied Intuition. "We look forward to helping the RCV program and the DOD quickly and safely scale production of autonomous systems."

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle (AV) development. The company's suite of simulation, validation, and drive log management software makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to market. AV programs across industries and 17 of the top 20 global OEMs rely on Applied's solutions to develop, test, and deploy autonomous systems at scale.

