DC's VERY OWN MASTER FACIALIST, LISA WHITE, WANTS YOU TO FACE THE FACTS IN NEW VANITY FAIR ARTICLE

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa White has been selected as a featured interviewee in Vanity Fair Magazine for her dedication and success in the skin care industry. As a native daughter of the District and proud owner of Skin Snatched Skin Care Boutique, Lisa will also announce her new location in the city.

Skin Snatched Skin Care Boutique specializes in the most sought-after red carpet facial treatments, including the famous Oxylight Skin Snatcher Facial and many other methods to awaken your inner beauty.

We cordially invite you to partake in this momentous celebration of Lisa and her success. The opening of her new location will coincide with an event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10-6 PM at 1821 18th Street NW . The grand relocation ceremony will also include a meet & greet, champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and a luxury prize drawing based on ticket purchase. First, second and third place prizes range from $1,200-$2,500; winners will be announced live on Instagram @skinsnatcheddc on December 5, 2022.

"First and foremost, let's face facts – Great skin is vital!"

- Lisa White

About Lisa White:

Lisa White, Celebrity Esthetician, is the CEO and founder of Skin Snatched Skincare Boutique. In April 2021, Lisa was voted by DC Magazine as one of the leading skin care experts in the District. For more information, visit skinsnatched.com or follow @skinsnatcheddc.

PR Contact: prskinsnatched@gmail.com, 800-372-7089

