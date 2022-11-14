Holland America Line Launches 'Refer a Friend' Program

New guests receive Onboard Credit and past guests receive Future Cruise Credit

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising is an incredible way to see the world that offers an exceptional value, and Holland America Line is encouraging loyal past guests to share their passion for the brand with a new "Refer a Friend" program launching this week. Running indefinitely, Refer a Friend is aimed at introducing both new and seasoned travelers to Holland America Line.

"Our Refer a Friend program allows us to reach new cruisers while rewarding our loyal guests at the same time."

Refer a Friend rewards members of the line's Mariner Society loyalty program for encouraging their friends, family, colleagues and acquaintances to make a new booking. The referred guest, who must be new to Holland America Line, receives $50 Onboard Credit per person, and the Mariner, or past guest, who made the introduction earns a $50 Future Cruise Credit once the booking is made to put toward their next Holland America Line voyage.

"Holland America Line has one of the highest repeat guest rates in the industry, but there is a still an untapped segment of the market who have never cruised," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief operating officer for Holland America Line. "The best brand ambassadors are our Mariners who know our brand and know who would love to take a Holland America Line cruise for the first time. Our Refer a Friend program allows us to reach new cruisers while rewarding our loyal guests at the same time."

Past guests must have a Mariner ID to be eligible for the Refer a Friend program. Every person who cruises with Holland America Line automatically is enrolled in the Mariner Society loyalty program.

The referred friend can use their Onboard Credit for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more to travel with the full Holland America Line experience.

Mariners can put their Future Cruise Credit toward any of Holland America Line's cruises to destinations around the world, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included, along with Grand Voyages.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord

