BKE Capital Rebrands to APTVEST and Launches New Online Platform

Dallas-based multifamily investment company changes name, launches platform to better reflect business focus and industry trajectory.

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based multifamily investment company, BKE Capital, has announced its rebrand to APTVEST, LLC . APTVEST connects investors to valuable real estate assets that transform portfolios and communities. With 40 years of combined experience, APTVEST's seasoned team of industry professionals bring their specialties of investments, construction, and management under one roof.

Affordable multifamily properties are in high demand. According to a 2017 study commissioned by the National Multifamily Housing Council and National Apartment Association , the affordable housing crisis has created a need for 4.6 million new apartments by 2030. Putting its extensive experience to work, APTVEST evaluates, purchases, renovates and manages multifamily properties in-house.

"As we surveyed the Multifamily investment industry trajectory, we felt it necessary to brand up and think about the future. Our online platform will streamline access to quality Multifamily investments that make an impact in communities and to investors' portfolios." said Kevin Parrish , founder and co-managing partner of APTVEST.

APTVEST simplifies the investment process through streamlined access via their online platform. Investors who partner with APTVEST will have direct access to vetted multi-family investment properties through the company's platform and deal process called The SAFE Method TM. This vertically integrated approach allows APTVEST to S ource investment properties, A nalyze them rigorously, F inance the investment properly and successfully E xit each deal.

"Our dedication to focus our platform strictly on multifamily investments gives us an advantage over other platforms that offer other CRE product types, not just multifamily. Our new online platform allows us to connect with investors with just the click of a button," commented Parrish.

This innovative yet simple and transparent approach to investing has proven successful. The APTVEST team has averaged a deal level IRR of 71% and an average equity multiple return of 2.5X.

"We'll be the first to tell you that the market has been on our side and one of the keys to our success. Looking forward, multifamily investments can still be an exceptional way to diversify your portfolio and not rely solely on stock market performance or other variable investments," said Brett Zaitoon, co-managing partner at APTVEST.

APTVEST helps level the apartment investment playing field by connecting investors to impactful investments.

For more information about APTVEST, its platform or investment opportunities please visit https://www.aptvest.com .

About APTVEST

APTVEST, LLC is a Dallas-based apartment investment company founded in 2016. Its vertically integrated approach to investments helps mitigate risk and maximize opportunities for investors. APTVEST's online platform connects investors to valuable real estate assets that transform portfolios and communities. With 40 years of combined experience, APTVEST's seasoned team of industry professionals bring their specialties of investment, construction and management under one roof. To learn more about APTVEST, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

