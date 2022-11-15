Explore Pennsylvania with Genny! Genesee Brewery Launches #GeneSEEPA

New Program Pairs Outdoor Activities with Local Restaurants and Bars Through a Statewide Interactive Map

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesee Brewery is launching the #GeneSEEPA program to encourage Pennsylvanians to explore the outdoors this winter while supporting local businesses. Fans can visit an interactive map that highlights the best outdoor activities across the state and nearby local bars and restaurants where they can grab a beer afterward!

Genesee Brewery (PRNewswire)

"We created #GeneSEEPA to encourage people to get outside and visit places they've never been," said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director. "The colder months often keep people indoors, but there are plenty of great outdoor activities to enjoy like hiking, skiing, tubing and more. No matter the time of year, get outside and explore Pennsylvania—and grab a Genny."

Pennsylvania is home to 12,000 miles of hiking trails, 22 ski resorts and countless other outdoor destinations. And Genesee Beer is available at hundreds of restaurants, bars and retailers across the state. Businesses participating in #GeneSEEPA will have Genesee favorites and seasonal selections available.

"Genesee fans love the great outdoors almost as much as they love our beer," Polisoto said. "And they're always up for an adventure! We made it easy for fans to explore more with your choice of outdoor activities and great local restaurants to eat at and enjoy a Genny!"

View the complete #GeneSEEPA map to find winter activities in Pittsburgh, Erie, Philadelphia, Central PA and across the state.

About the Genesee Brewery

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery, New York state's oldest brewery, makes the classic Genesee Heritage line of beers, Genesee Specialty and Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewery also manufactures beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages under contracts on behalf of other companies.

Genesee Heritage: Genesee's Heritage line of beers includes Genesee Beer, Light, Cream Ale, Black, N.A., the Original Honey Brown Lager, and Ice.

Genesee Specialty: Genesee Specialty is a premium line of beer with character. The lineup includes: Spring Bock, Ruby Red Kolsch, Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, Oktoberfest and Cran Orange Kellerbier.

For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

Stay connected with Genesee on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @GeneseeBrewery.

Always drink responsibly.

CONTACT:

Megan Brandow

Megan.Brandow@fifco.com

(585) 727-0983

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesee Brewery