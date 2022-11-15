THE GENERAL INSURANCE ANNOUNCES MULTIYEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH NBA G LEAGUE AND G LEAGUE IGNITE

-- The Collaboration Tips off with an Upcoming Docuseries Debuting on Dec. 5, "The Break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Insurance, the NBA G League and G League Ignite today announced a multiyear marketing partnership that makes The General the exclusive auto-insurance partner of the NBA G League and G League Ignite. The collaboration creates a unique opportunity for The General to connect with G League audiences through creative storytelling, digital activations and community engagement efforts.

"As an empathetic and flexible insurance company, we're committed to putting our customers first and giving them a break when they need it most," said Kale Sligh, VP of Marketing, The General Insurance. "We're thrilled to tip off this new marketing partnership with the G League and Ignite. It gives us an opportunity to connect with passionate sports enthusiasts, a diverse fan base and young, influential players with the joint mission of giving athletes who push themselves to succeed the attention they deserve."

"We're pleased to welcome The General as a partner of the NBA G League and Ignite," said George Wilson, Head of Partnerships at the NBA G League. "We're especially proud to bring attention to our talented players and share the unique stories of our league through this new docuseries and to watch them grow into future draft picks and NBA stars."

As part of the collaboration, The General and the G League are launching a docuseries titled "The Break presented by The General," which will showcase stories and personalities from across the G League with a behind-the-scenes look at players' path to the NBA. The eight-episode series will be directed by Taylor Sharp of Blue Cup Productions and will bring attention to a variety of stories across the league, including the projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson, two-time NBA Champion Norris Cole and 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year Mac McClung.

The premier episode of "The Break presented by The General," is set to debut on Dec. 5, and will feature a behind-the-scenes look and in-depth breakdown of the nationally televised exhibition between projected first round picks Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. All episodes will appear live on the G League's YouTube channel , the G League app and G League Ignite's website, with the series trailer available to view here.

The marketing partnership is the latest addition in a series of authentic, high-profile partnerships for The General that spans sports, gaming and diversity initiatives that connect to the brand's mission. More information about The General, including past partnerships, history and policy information can be found on their website .

For more information about the G League and team schedules, visit https://gleague.nba.com/ .

About The General Insurance



The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or follow The General on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About The NBA G League



The NBA's official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory. Featuring 30 teams, 28 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2022-23, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. A record 47 percent of all players on 2022-23 NBA opening night rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

About NBA G League Ignite



NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft and players in the early stages of their professional basketball careers as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team's young talent. In addition to accelerated on-court development and competing toward an NBA G League Championship, the team focuses on life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities.

