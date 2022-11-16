Cilicon Releases the 1st Whitepaper on Present and Future Cannabis Hardware Manufacturing Insight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cilicon, a privately held cannabis vaporizing technology company, today released the first whitepaper in the cannabis vape industry on its official website. Known for being a leader in vape hardware manufacturing, Cilicon takes a dive into the research of the current development of vape technology and hardware in the cannabis market. The whitepaper is aimed at informing both cannabis vape businesses and consumers. It offers insights and recommendations on how vape innovation and consumer demand will shape the future of cannabis vape hardware.

(PRNewswire)

"After receiving a number of inquiries about the manufacturing process of cannabis hardware devices, we realized that while the industry has developed rapidly, it has been less than eight years. For many players in the industry, there are still gaps of knowledge to understand the industry chain fully," said Collin Yu, chief market analyst at Cilicon. "Through the analysis of upstream suppliers and major midstream hardware manufacturers, especially the products and core technologies of major players, the whitepaper fills those gaps. It presents the industry chain clearly and completely for most brands and users, serving as a knowledge resource for the industry."

Cilicon's Marketing Analysis team spent three years on the whitepaper, presenting a comprehensive, professional, and essential cannabis industry report to the public. The whitepaper aims to take a multifaceted look at the development of the cannabis manufacturing industry and forecasts future directions to explore under current regulatory constraints. It provides an objective analysis of the industry chain of production in the cannabis vape industry, including the introduction of major players, comparisons of their key technology, as well as an analysis of future trends in the industry. Cannabis professionals could make use of the whitepaper to deepen their understanding of the vape industry in all-round.

The whitepaper is now available on the Cilicon Official Website: https://www.ciliconplus.com/cilicon-insight/cannabis-vaporizer-industry-whitepaper/. Welcome to connect with Cilicon to explore more.

Highlights from the whitepaper include:

Introduction to the development of cannabis vaping

Cilicon's data analysis shows the development of the cannabis vaping market from the perspective of global cannabis policies and regulations, illustrating the current market size, comparing past statistics, and using industry experience to evaluate the prospective development of cannabis vaping.

Vape pen classification

Current mainstream cannabis vaping products are clearly defined and categorized by their working principles, including 510 vapes, disposable vapes, and pod systems. With the help of the product explosion diagram, the composition of each category of equipment is fully exposed, including batteries, oil tanks, etc., to illustrate vape pen product classification and different structures.

Manufacturing industry chain disclosure

The whitepaper focuses on demystifying the industrial chain of cannabis vapes, making the hardware manufacturing chain completely transparent to the public. A comprehensive introduction to upstream battery, PCB, and ceramic core companies, as well as midstream manufacturers such as AVD, BBtank, Ccell, Cilicon, Ispire,Maxcore, and Pax.

Product and technical analysis of major players in the industry

The product matrix and core technologies of current major hardware manufacturers are organized and analyzed. Further, a SWOT analysis is conducted on major players to provide a comprehensive portrait of midstream manufacturers.

Industry Drivers

An objective analysis of the driving factors of the industry is performed through the perspectives of consumption concept change, technological innovation, and policy support, providing a reliable prediction of future development trends in the cannabis vaping industry.

About Cilicon

Cilicon started with one dream: to improve everyday lives through vaporization technology with creativity, enthusiasm, and compassion. Innovation is in our blood. Tired of inferior products driving out high-quality devices and jeopardizing the market, Cilicon was founded without compromising quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. The game-changing Cilicon Designed platform has generated diverse cannabis vaporizer options, increasing consumer brand competitiveness. For Cilicon, your brand success is our priority, and your satisfaction matters!

For media inquiries: pr@ciliconplus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cilicon