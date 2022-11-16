EY and MxD help companies realize manufacturing goals with the opening of the EY Digital Operations Hub

EY and MxD help companies realize manufacturing goals with the opening of the EY Digital Operations Hub

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the opening of the EY Digital Operations Hub at MxD (Manufacturing x Digital), a leading-edge advanced manufacturing institution and innovation center in downtown Chicago. The 6,700 square foot Digital Operations Hub provides digital manufacturing experiences featuring EY services, a wide variety of alliance relationships and MxD members to collaboratively work with clients to advance their digital transformation goals, resulting in more agile, sustainable and resilient operations to compete in today's rapidly changing world. The capabilities also include a Long-Term Value Engineering Lab focused on better aligning the cost, quality and sustainability of client products with customer expectations.

(PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

"EY is committed to supporting companies as they work to realize their digital supply chain and manufacturing goals," says Brad Newman, EY Americas Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Industry Market Leader. "We are thrilled to open the doors of the Digital Operations Hub at MxD leveraging EY technology and consulting capabilities to serve as a digital transformation architect and general contractor for companies across a variety of sectors."

Since joining as a Tier 1 member in June 2021, EY has worked with MxD to help companies advance the digital transformation of their manufacturing, supply chain and cyber operations. During the design and development process, EY conducted numerous events to help companies build broader awareness and understanding about the capabilities and value of digital manufacturing and advance their respective digital transformation agendas.

A critical element of the Digital Operations Hub is the contributions and collaboration from EY Global Ecosystem Partners. In particular, Dell Technologies, GE Digital, Microsoft, PTC and P&G have each been instrumental to the design, development and ongoing sessions being conducted with clients.

"Over the last two years, companies have had to evolve their business models to adapt to ongoing shifts in the manufacturing landscape," says Berardino Baratta, CEO at MxD. "EY and MxD have partnered to support manufacturers in their journey to supply chain innovation, and the opening of the Digital Operations Hub will further provide companies the hands-on simulations and data analytics to make better business decisions."

To learn more about the MxD Factory Floor, visit https://www.mxdusa.org/factory-floor/ . For more information on EY services, please visit ey.com/en_us/advanced-manufacturing.

About MxD

MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) is where innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with the Department of Defense, MxD equips U.S. factories with the digital tools, cybersecurity, and workforce expertise needed to begin building every part better than the last. As a result, our approximately 300 partners increase their productivity, win more business, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by DoD. Learn more at mxdusa.org.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Media Contact:

Julia Menefee

Julia.Peters@ey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY