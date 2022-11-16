Wind River Tiny Homes Reports Record Growth As Tiny Homes Market Excels and Evolves

With increases in personnel, production capacity, and design capabilities, Wind River keeps pace with tiny home industry demands.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind River Tiny Homes, a privately owned design and build company, announces record growth across production, sales, facilities, and team.

According to company officials, Wind River Tiny Homes has increased production by 1300% since beginning its operations in 2014 and is currently tracking a 160%+ increase in year-over-year sales growth.

"We are continually focused on innovative ways to improve everything from our build processes, production efficiency, design, and materials, to our work culture," says Travis Pyke, Founder/CEO and Chief Design Officer at Wind River. "Our growth is driven by a commitment to crafting great products that people love. We want to build trust with our customers through quality materials, thoughtful design, and an authentic customer service experience," he adds.

Wind River Tiny Homes began in 2014 when founder Travis Pyke and his wife built and moved into the 192-square-f00t Wind River Bungalow, the first WRTH legacy model. Since then, the company has produced over 80 tiny homes and, in 2018, expanded its operations into its current 9,000-square-foot facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In the past two years, Wind River has further expanded its facilities and added a custom cabinet shop, paint booth, spray foam, and trailer manufacturing to its in-house solutions. This has also allowed for the construction of larger units.

"Our team has continued to vertically integrate to have more oversight in quality control and manage supply chain issues," Pyke explains.

Wind River currently offers six unique tiny home models in various sizes, which can be viewed on their website and online catalog. Custom collaborative design services are also available for commercial spaces and multi-unit orders.

In recent years, interest in tiny homes has expanded beyond primary residences to alternative uses: secondary homes, accessory dwelling units (ADU), and short-term vacation rentals, both privately owned and by developers.

"Our Wind River team helped pioneer the tiny home movement. Nowadays, the industry attracts almost every type of home buyer: first-time, empty nesters, second/vacation home owners, short-term rentals, and developers," says Pyke. "The tiny home market continues to evolve, and we're already planning our next growth phase and further innovation to respond to where we see the off-site construction industry heading," Pyke states.

About Wind River Tiny Homes

Founded in August 2014, Wind River Tiny Homes is a privately-owned, design/build company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Using quality materials that are both beautiful and functional, Wind River tiny homes are built to last a lifetime. Ranging from 200–400 square feet, Wind River offers dwellers and vacationers the freedom of an efficient and comfortable space that fits their life and the experiences and adventures they long for. For more information, visit windrivertinyhomes.com and follow @WindRiverTinyHomes on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, and YouTube.

