California Pizza Kitchen Announces Franchise Opening in Costa Rica

Casual Dining Leader Continues Franchise Growth with Expansive Two-Story Location in Costa Rica

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Costa Rica, further expanding CPK's global footprint in Latin America. The restaurant will be located at the Multiplaza mall in Escazu, outside of San Jose. This newest CPK franchise builds on a momentous year for the brand, which opened new restaurants in Canada, India, and Chile earlier this year.

CPK's latest franchise location will be owned and operated by Byron Mora Porras, Chairman of Conceptos Gastronomicos, part of a larger company that currently operates restaurants and retail stores in eleven countries throughout Central and South America.

"We are happy to be working with partners like Byron and his team who have the same brand principles and values that CPK has been executing for over 35 years. We look forward to working with his team to bring CPK's fresh California inspired cuisine to Costa Rica," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations for CPK. "A vibrant, cultural melting pot, Costa Rica is the ideal place to grow our incredible brand and we plan to open an additional location there soon."

Located just outside the lively capital city of San Jose in the popular district of Escazu, the new restaurant is part of the newly renovated Multiplaza mall which caters to both local Costa Ricans and tourists alike. The expansive, two-story restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows and a large outdoor patio area to embrace the warm, tropical climate of Costa Rica. Shoppers looking for a place to relax for lunch or grab dinner with family and friends can enjoy the spacious indoor dining area filled with California themed accents celebrating the state's sunny, laid-back vibe. In addition to its classic California-inspired hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, and desserts, the menu will feature special items like CPK's Carbonara Pasta, Dynamite Shrimp, Hot Wings, and the new West Coast Burger which launched this past October. The West Coast Burger is made with a signature beef blend of Wagyu, Chuck and Brisket topped with melted American cheese, Nueske's applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce and house-made burger sauce and is served with crispy potatoes.

"While working with consumers across the globe, we know California Pizza Kitchen's innovative cuisines and cooking styles will resonate heavily with Costa Ricans," Byron Mora Porras, Chairman of Conceptos Gastronomicos. "We're grateful that CPK has given us the flexibility to tailor our menu and restaurant design to meet the needs of our customers here in Costa Rica. With a beautiful, multi-level outdoor space, this restaurant will provide a place for Costa Ricans to experience the taste and feel of California in their own home country."

The new restaurant is located at Boulevard Camino Real, off Autopista Prospero Fernandez Hwy, Escazu, Costa Rica, 10201 and is open from 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM daily. For more information, follow @cpkcostarica on Instagram.

California Pizza Kitchen provides franchisees flexibility with customizable menus, design layouts, and multiple daypart offerings so that each location can individually align with local market needs. These key differentiators have positioned the brand as an attractive investment by experienced multi-unit franchisees. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with the brand, visit www.cpk.com/franchise.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 11 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

