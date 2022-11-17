InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Adjustable Foundation Garments (DCD 182)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved line of foundation garments that would increase comfort by reducing pressure and improving circulation," said an inventor, from Hyattsville, Md., "so I invented ANN'S ADJUSTABLE UNDERGARMENTS. My line would include hosiery, socks, brassieres, underwear, and shapers."

The invention provides a line of adjustable foundation garments. In doing so, it helps to reduce or eliminate tightness. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could improve the wearer's circulation. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

