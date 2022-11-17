Nomi Health Brings on Arnold Worldwide to Take Aim at Healthcare Industry and Demand Meaningful Change with New Brand Creative Campaigns

Upcoming work shines a critical spotlight on the industry's current state

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nomi Health, a direct healthcare service provider that's rewiring the nation's healthcare system, has brought on Arnold Worldwide to drive brand creative campaigns that highlight some of the healthcare industry's biggest problems.

"Over the last handful of years, you can't help but notice the massive spike in crowdfunding as a means of paying for essential healthcare in the US," said Sean McBride, CCO of Arnold. "The more normal this practice has become, the more it feels like the existing healthcare industry is perfectly happy to accept this practice vs. viewing it as a problem they're on the hook to solve. Our first creative work for Nomi follows this trend to its natural conclusion."

CEO Mark Newman founded Nomi Health after learning he could save 30% on his hospital bills by paying the total cost up front. He is now on a mission to create a real-time healthcare ecosystem at mass scale that is purpose-built to make care delivery as efficient and cost-effective as possible.

From paying millions in healthcare costs to providing COVID-19 testing sites throughout the country for people with or without insurance, the growing company is using a simple and transparent approach in an industry filled with complexity.

"Nomi Health's growth is in direct response to people wanting a better, modern, and more affordable way to pay for their healthcare services. We're disrupting a deeply rooted, time-old system and need a creative agency to help us do that," said Nomi Health's Chief Marketing Officer, Anthony Modano. "Arnold is one of the best agencies at making the complex simple and understandable in order to meet people where they are. Nomi Health is breaking through the healthcare system in similar fashion."

With Nomi Health at a pivotal moment in their rapid growth trajectory, the brand is working with the Boston-based agency to drive national brand awareness and connect to new audiences. The first creative work from Arnold, "Go Fund Yourself," just launched at one of the industry's biggest events, HLTH, in Las Vegas. You can view the work here. The campaign reinforces that the most important "innovations" to make in healthcare aren't the most futuristic. It's all about fixing the basics, such as same-day doctors' appointments, easier system navigation, and less expensive costs. In tandem with the campaign, Nomi Health is putting forth a $100,000 donation to The HealthWell Foundation, a leading independent non-profit dedicated to improving access to health care for America's underinsured.

"We're thrilled to be working with such an inspiring group of people and can't wait for the world to see what's next," McBride added.

About Arnold:

Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to be Brave. We transform brands into household names and grow businesses by delivering breakthrough, culturally connected work. Arnold is headquartered in Boston and is part of the Havas Group. Learn more on arn.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

For more information about Arnold Worldwide, visit www.arn.com .

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a nationwide direct healthcare system making it easier than ever for any healthcare buyer to access the highest quality affordable care for their communities. The company's direct care ecosystem encompasses a real-time operating and payment system — inclusive of analytics and payment rails — as well as an integrated care delivery infrastructure featuring essential care services, pharmacy and an open network. To date, Nomi Health has saved buyers of care an average of 30 percent compared to traditional healthcare costs while enabling them to give their communities more access to lower-cost, high-quality care.

From rural counties to some of the largest cities in America, Nomi Health has administered everyday healthcare services to more than 14 million Americans and in hundreds of communities nationwide. During COVID-19, this direct care model played a pivotal role in care access, public health and keeping economies open and operating.

Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health employs more than 2,000 nationwide, working to lower healthcare expenses, widen care access and improve the patient experience. An experienced, cross-functional leadership team leads the company with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Nomi Health has invested more than $10 million dollars in improving the well-being of the communities it serves. Visit us on Twitter @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

