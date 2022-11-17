Targus Honored with Award by Samsung Electronics for Best Sales Performance in 2022

Recognition acknowledges Targus' outstanding contributions and partnership to drive differentiation and sales performance to Samsung's B2B mobile and accessory business

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today that it has been awarded by Samsung® for best sales performance in 2022. Targus received this honor for its committed and long-standing partnership with Samsung to drive solution differentiation and sales results for Samsung's global B2B mobile and accessory business.

Andrew Corkill, Targus' Global Vice President of Marketing & eCommerce, who accepted the award last week on behalf of the team during Samsung's Global Partner Summit in Seoul, S. Korea, states: "We are honored to receive this recognition by Samsung for our commitment and successful track record in bringing high-quality and innovative accessories that enhance the productivity and user experience of Samsung's B2B mobile customers."

As a leading Samsung Accessory Partner, Targus develops and sells a variety of tech accessories that support Samsung devices, such as tablet and phone cases, universal docks, USB-Hubs and adapters, wireless mice and keyboards.

In addition to being a Global Tier 1 Accessory Partner, Targus is also a partner in the SMAPP – Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program, as well as a Samsung Knox Partner and DeX Accessory Partner.

Targus' solutions for the Samsung Mobile ecosystem of devices are also on display at the Samsung Solution Center in Washington DC and the Samsung IBM Watson Center in Munich Germany, as well as prominently featured throughout Samsung's new Tab Active3 Third-Party Accessory catalog.

For nearly 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

