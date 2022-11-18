CAE recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2023

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE); (TSX: CAE) CAE is proud to have been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This prestigious designation recognizes Canadian employers leading their industries and creating innovative programs to offer exceptional workplaces to their employees. According to Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual competition, this year's Canada's Top 100 Employers are leading by listening, tapping into employee feelings and sentiments about the many challenges of the past year.

"At CAE, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We are a proud global company with deep Canadian roots providing a collaborative, innovative and forward-thinking work environment," said Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAE.

Founded by Kenneth Patrick 75 years ago, CAE has grown from 18 employees working in a hangar in St. Hubert, Quebec, to a global team of more than 13,000 employees in over 40 countries delivering innovative training and operations-support solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare sectors.

Some of the flexible and collaborative programs that CAE has introduced in recent years include the following:

CAEheartbeat is a global transformation initiative designed to advance CAE's focus and commitment to being human-centric, ensuring our people are our top priority. CAE remains committed to providing policies that better support the wellbeing of employees and allow the work-life harmony they need. The first initiative under the CAEheartbreat umbrella is a flexible vacation policy launched in August 2022 .







CAEcontinuum is a flexible work program. With the pandemic, remote working became the norm for many employees at companies worldwide. As restrictions eased, CAEcontinuum has allowed employees to split their time between working from home and the office.







CAE officially marked its 75th anniversary on March 17, 2022 . CAE's 75th Anniversary Launch Event, held on March 24 , kicked off an entire year of celebrations for CAE employees.







Diversity, equity and inclusion are part of CAE's values and strategy. CAE has seven employee resource groups, including a new group for Indigenous Peoples created in 2022.

"The CAEheartbeat and CAEcontinuum initiatives are perfect examples of how a global company can be agile and embrace new ways of working, allowing their dedicated and talented teams to thrive," said Dan Sharkey, senior vice president, Global Human Resources.

CAE was also recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for young people (2021, 2022) and Montreal Top Employer (2021, 2022).

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report

