CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey has closed on the land purchase for Finley, a 343-unit multifamily community project in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Embrey Closes on Second Land Purchase in Charlotte, North Carolina (PRNewswire)

The project is Embrey's second in the Charlotte market and is in the vibrant University City submarket. The location offers future residents close access to the city center, shopping, leisure activities and to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte via the LYNX Blue Line.

"University City has a strategic vision that will continue the momentum of being a highly sought-after place to live," said Brad Knolle, Embrey's Executive Vice President of Development. "This project embodies Embrey's purpose of creating communities where residents enjoy premium living and luxurious amenities to fit active lifestyles."

University City is home to many recent graduates and others in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte community. Finley's location is in the heart of the community, which is the second largest employment center in Charlotte.

Finley's first residential units and the clubhouse are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2024, with project completion scheduled in 2025.

Amenities will include a clubhouse with a game room and a business center that includes micro-offices and a conference room. Outdoor grilling areas, an outdoor gas fireplace, and a landscaped courtyard complement a resort-style pool. The property will feature a game room with billiards and arcade games, a leading-edge fitness studio with on-demand technology, and a yoga room.

Interior finishes will feature 9-foot ceilings. High-end kitchens will feature quartz countertops, custom cabinetry with designer pulls, stainless steel appliances, undercabinet lighting and upgraded undermount sinks.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, manages and acquires multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey