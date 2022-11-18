Your GivingTuesday Donation Can Save Babies' Lives

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, 35 million people in 240 communities inspired acts of kindness and raised billions in donations in just 24 hours of GivingTuesday , changing countless lives. This year, be part of that change. Every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.

This #GivingTuesday, your monetary or breast milk donation to the #MilkBankChallenge can make a profound impact, no matter how small. HMBANA Executive Director, Lindsay Groff, says a baby in the NICU generally needs just one ounce of donor milk for an entire day. That means if you donate 100 ounces, you can help save the lives of one hundred of the most fragile babies. Join ConceiveAbilities surrogacy agency in helping milk banks nationwide. Small donations make a big change! (PRNewswire)

Giving milk is saving lives. Hands down. Your donation, no matter how small, can help save a baby's life.

This year, if you are a lactating woman, you can join a movement to donate breast milk to babies in need, with the #MilkBankChallenge. Sponsored by ConceiveAbilities, a surrogacy agency dedicated to helping families, this challenge has already inspired women to donate 350,000 ounces this year, lessening the impact of the infant formula shortage. You can contribute to a 2022 goal of 500,000 ounces, transforming the lives of babies and families.

Lindsay Groff, Executive Director of Human Milk Banking Association of North America answers the question Is the Infant Formula Shortage Over? in ConceiveAbilities latest podcast, sharing that even small donations make a profound impact. "Giving milk is saving lives. Hands down. A premature baby in the NICU only needs one ounce of milk a day. That means if you're donating a hundred ounces, as so many of those who've already stepped up to the #MilkBankChallenge have done, 100 of the most fragile babies can be nourished for an entire day. What an incredible gift."

There are three ways to join the #MilkBankChallenge:

Become a milk donor. Surrogates and other lactating moms are in a unique position to be able to donate their milk, which is a priceless gift to a family in need. ConceiveAbilities is offering a one-time $250 gift card to milk donors. Make a financial donation. Milk banks are in need of supplies and labor to help meet the increased demand for donor milk. ConceiveAbilities will make a one-time match of your monetary donation to a non-profit milk bank of up to $250 . Share the #MilkBankChallenge with your community

Learn more about joining the #MilkBankChallenge at ConceiveAbilities.com today!

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy and Egg Donor Agency is a woman-owned full-service surrogacy agency founded in 1996. Founder Nazca Fontes is a sought-out thought leader as an innovative force in modern family building for twenty-five years. Nazca Fontes and Lindsay Groff are available for media and interview requests .

Media Contact: Marci Hughes, mhughes@conceiveabilities.com

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy & Egg Donation Agency is a full-service, woman-owned surrogacy and egg donation agency. Founded by Nazca Fontes, it has been a leading agency in third-party reproduction and has helped build families across the world for 25 years. Learn more about how to find a surrogate or how to become a surrogate or egg donor on www.conceiveabilities.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities