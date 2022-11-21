Axxess Training and Certification Program Surpasses 20,000 Users

Organizations Use the Program for Streamlined Staff Development

DALLAS , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Axxess Training and Certification Program has reached an impressive milestone by attracting more than 20,000 users in just five months. The popular program not only is succeeding in making care at home professionals more knowledgeable about all aspects of care delivery, but organizations have also begun using the material to rethink their staff development efforts.

Axxess Logo (PRNewsfoto/Axxess) (PRNewswire)

The Axxess Training and Certification Program, which includes materials for home health, home care and hospice across clinical, operational and financial responsibilities, was launched in June and made available to anyone in the industry at no cost. About 2,000 organizations are currently using the program with more joining each day. Through a robust online curriculum using a series of focused training modules, participants are trained and tested on their understanding of care at home industry standards and Axxess solutions in short elements that can be completed all at once or between other tasks.

"The home health material has been the most widely adopted so far," said Tammy Ross, senior vice president of professional services at Axxess. "The skilled home health courses have been very popular due in part to OASIS-E and value-based purchasing implementation in 2023. We are also seeing acute care nurses return to practice after the Great Resignation so we have created special breakout courses that focus on compliance elements to ease their entry into home health practice."

Early program adopters such as Liberty Homecare, Hospice and Palliative Services have enjoyed the program so much they are sunsetting other training tools and switching to the Axxess program.

"We're moving away from our current learning management system because Axxess has better, more up-to-date features," said Pamela Reyes, HCM Software Education Coordinator at Liberty. "And the fact that Axxess solutions are ACHC Certified gives our team peace of mind knowing we're staying compliant."

The Axxess Training and Certification Program leverages industry expertise alongside Axxess solution training to provide continuing education and development for leadership and staff at all levels. Participants may earn certification from foundational to expert levels across clinical, operational and financial tracks. Up to 66 hours of nursing continuing education units are available at no cost.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axxess