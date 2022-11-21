Drug Safety Institute & NSU College of Pharmacy Present Alexios Skarlatos, Chair of the EMA's Name Review Group (NRG), with the 15th Annual National Patient Safety Award

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is delighted to announce the recipient of the 15th annual Stephanie F. Aleong, J.D., National Patient Safety Award.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The award, a co-sponsorship between Brand Institute's subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute (DSI), and NSU College of Pharmacy, was presented to Alexios Skarlatos on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, for his achievements and thought leadership in patient safety in labeling, packaging, and information review for centrally authorized pharmaceutical products in Europe.

The award was presented during NSU College of Pharmacy's NSU Fall Classic continuing education conference that took place on November 5th and 6th.

On hand to present the award for the 10th consecutive year was Brand Institute Divisional President, Dr. Brian Frasca, as well DSI's President of EU Regulatory Affairs, Nakos Balamotis, and several DSI Safety Evaluators and team leaders.

Alexios Skarlatos serves as Head of Labeling in the Quality Assurance & Committees Department of the Human Division in the European Medicines Agency (EMA). He is responsible for all labelling aspects of centrally authorized products, including naming issues, and serves as Chair of the Name Review Group (NRG) and Quality Review of Documents (QRD) group.

Before joining the EMA in 2001, Alexios worked for the Greek Ministry of Interior Affairs, and then moved to Luxembourg to work for the Translation Centre for the Bodies of the EU as a legal linguistic expert. Alexios obtained an undergraduate law degree from the Democretian University of Thrace in Greece and master's degree in European Judicial Studies from the European Institute of Public Administration in Luxembourg.

The Award

Dr. Aleong, after whom the award is named, was an NSU assistant professor of law who died October 21, 2008, at 36 years of age. The non-fiction book Dangerous Doses by Katherine Eban was written about the tremendous impact that Stephanie, as a Florida Assistant State Attorney, had on major drug counterfeiters in this nation. The award reads "Recognizing individuals whose unique efforts have significantly advanced patient safety." Alexios Skarlatos is the 14th person to receive this recognition. The original award is displayed in the College of Pharmacy with profiles on all recipients.

