FRITO-LAY AND PEPSICO BEVERAGES "SHARE MORE JOY" THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Divisions of PepsiCo are partnering up to remind consumers that holiday moments are better when we're together.

"Our core mission is to create more smiles," said Aidan Kingerlee, vice president of marketing at PepsiCo. "The holidays are a time to bring loved ones and friends together, and PepsiCo beverages and snacks are the perfect complement for holiday celebrations. We are so excited to feature our iconic beverage and snack brands in our joyous and fun holiday commercial this year."

Engage in the Holiday Village

At the center of it all is Frito-Lay's new digital Holiday Village , an immersive experience for exploring virtual storefronts and discovering limited-time snacks, branded merch bundled with classic chips, and joyful holiday content. At the Holiday Village, festive snackers can:

Pop into the Holiday Shop and snag must-have gifts for everyone on their lists – from branded Lay's sweaters bundled with Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Cheetos Puffs body pillows with Cheetos Crunchy chips, inflatable Doritos snow sleds with Doritos Nacho Cheese, to Flamin' Hot beanies with Cheetos Flamin' Hot snacks.

Use the augmented reality lens inside the Portrait Studio to "try on" select merch pieces, including a branded Ruffles sweater and Doritos scarf.

Robert Stromberg and features a hybrid of animation and real-life footage. Watch and rewatch the holiday television commercial , "Melt". The commercial, which will debut on Thanksgiving Day, marks the first national holiday commercial collaboration between Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages. It was created by PepsiCo's In-House Content Studio and directed by five-time Emmy Award-winnerand features a hybrid of animation and real-life footage.

"Each year, we reimagine our 'Share More Joy' campaign and find new ways to celebrate the magic of the season," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Creating our holiday commercial for the first time in partnership with PepsiCo Beverages allowed us to bring together even more fan-favorite brands and tell an uplifting story of togetherness and the lengths we might go to share more joy with those around us."

Frito-Lay Sharing More Joy through Snacking

This holiday season, fans will find the new Lay's® Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, as well as returning flavors like Cheetos® Snowflakes, the Cheetos® Popcorn Tin with Cheddar and Flamin' Hot flavored popcorn, Tostitos® Red Trees, Smartfood® Merry Berry, Smartfood® Caramel & Cinnamon Apple, the Smartfood® Holiday Tin, and PopCorners® Cinnamon Crunch at retailers nationwide. Shoppers can also pick up these limited-time flavors at the Holiday Shop inside the Holiday Village.

Beyond the snack aisle, Frito-Lay will inspire a holiday menu shake-up with new recipes from the village's Holiday Kitchen. Bites like Smartfood Snowman Popcorn Balls and sweet snacks like Cheetos Flamin' Hot Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies will bring the flavor of the season to life.

Embracing its mission to share more joy all season long, Frito-Lay will continue its partnership with Toys for Tots for a third year. A $500,000 donation will help support children across the U.S. with deliveries of toys, books and other gifts. Consumers can help support Toys for Tots by making individual donations. The Giving Tree, which sits as the centerpiece of the Holiday Village, transports visitors to a donation page where they can contribute directly.

PepsiCo Beverages is also giving back by offering 2,000 consumers across the U.S. a chance to win up to $500 in Visa gift cards, helping brighten their spirit and lighten the load this gifting season. Visit chipsnsips.com for more details.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

