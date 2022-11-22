2023 CES -- SYLVOX will show up many new products, and full scene TV will become a highlight

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held in Las Vegas, America in 2023, and full scene TV products may become a highlight. We have learned that Sylvox, as a leading brand of full scene TV, will launch the latest concept of "Private Outdoor Cinema" at CES, in which several full scene TV innovative products will debut for the first time.

With the development of smart home industry, as well as people's pursuit of quality of life and yearning for healthy and free outdoor lifestyle, it has become more and more people's choice to enjoy outdoor recreation in outdoor environment and their own yards. Full scene TV, with the main usage scenarios for outdoor and home, will usher in an opportunity of explosive growth.

Sylvox, as a leading brand of full scene TV, is committed to providing users with full scene TV multimedia solutions, covering TV and peripheral products in each demand point of their life, including living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, outdoor courtyard, swimming pool and recreation vehicle. With the core of building a home TV multimedia intelligent ecosystem, it realizes the linkage between Sylvox products and multiple living areas in the house, and makes the products fit the user's home design perfectly in terms of appearance and audio-visual functions. Based on ensuring the convenience of user experience and the ultimate viewing experience, it also reduces energy consumption.

Sylvox will launch 10 innovative products at CES in 2023

At this CES, Sylvox will exhibit up to 10 amazing new products, including Garden series, Cinema series and Patio series in outdoor TV; Magnetic embedded bathroom TV and wall mounted bathroom TV in bathroom TV; Flap Down Kitchen TV, Wardrobe Kitchen TV in kitchen TV; Portable waterproof TV for all scenes; Frameless series in RV TV; and commercial highlight window screens, highlight outdoor screens, etc.

What we need to highlight is that, the 4th generation outdoor TV "Garden Series" will be a blockbuster work of this exhibition. This series is the latest version of high configuration outdoor TV being launched by Sylvox in 2023, which has made a mass of innovations in hardware and software.

Features of Garden series products include:

Simple design with ultra thin, ultra light, ultra narrow edge;

Front two sets of 2x (3+1) cinema outdoor subwoofers;

Google Android system, 2+16G running and storage memory, supporting free download of apps;

Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4+5G full band WiFi, voice+infrared+Bluetooth three-in-one waterproof remote control;

Ultra high brightness, standard series 1000cd/m2, Plus series 2000cd/m2;

Super high color saturation QLED technology, switching the sensitivity adaptive adjustment function;

With intelligent temperature control function, the fan automatically adjusts the speed to realize the balance between silence and heat dissipation efficiency;

IP55 waterproof, scratch resistant shell, durable as new in outdoor environme nt.

Sylvox product designer Chris introduced that, the upgraded Garden series, as the 4th generation Sylvox outdoor TV, has greatly improved in appearance and configuration. Our R&D team has made more humanized upgrades based on customers' real feedback, with a higher degree of intelligence. It is one of the most advanced outdoor TV at present.

Furthermore, Sylvox 5th generation "Cinema Series" Mini QLED outdoor TV, as a concept product, will also show up at CES. According to the latest data and information released by Sylvox, it will become the "terminator" of the outdoor TV industry at present. Both hardware and software will reach the top of the outdoor TV technology.

Compared with mainstream outdoor TV in the current market, some innovation highlights of Cinema series include:

Simple design with ultra thin, ultra light and ultra narrow edge, half thinner than Garden series;

Supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos;

4K ultra-high definition, 120Hz high refresh rate, IPS LCD screen;

HDMI 2.1, supporting Game mode, HDMI input delay<8ms;

Mini LED backlight technology, 1000 partition dimming, dynamic contrast>100000:1;

QLED backlight technology, maximum brightness 2500cd/m 2.

Chris said that, Mini QLED is the most ideal outdoor TV. It is already in our capture schedule, and we will solve its technical problems as soon as possible and realize mass production. We hope the product will meet up with all of you as soon as possible.

In addition, there are many other models on sale or to be presale will be shown up as well, including Sylvox classic Deck and Pool series outdoor TV, and the "Elf S2 Series" Outdoor Sound Bar in the concept of "Private Outdoor Cinema" and other products.

Tracy, the head of Sylvox brand, said that, we have done a lot of preparations to show the effect exceeding users' expectations at this exhibition. We have carefully prepared a number of exhibits for this purpose, only to present a more intelligent full scene TV for helping you improve the quality of life. Welcome to Sylvox's "Venetian 51761" booth during the period from Jan. 5 to 8, 2023. We look forward to your arrival.

Learn more Sylvox booth information on https://www.sylvoxtv.com

Learn more Sylvox product information on https://amzn.to/3qlZtv9

Learn more Sylvox product information on https://www.walmart.com/seller/101126129

