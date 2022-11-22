Coalition of Steel Canned Food Companies Donates Food to Floridians Affected by Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canned Good Coalition, developed by steel food manufacturers and canned food companies to promote the infinite recyclability and food waste abatement of the steel food can, donated near 80,480 pounds of fruits, vegetables and beans in steel cans to those that were affected by the devastation from Hurricane Ian.

Canned Good Coalition members reached out to Publix Super Markets and various food banks, such as All Faiths Food Bank and Harry Chapin Food Bank of South Florida, to provide wholesome, shelf-stable foods at a time when many Floridians were without food and electricity. Canned food companies that donated product include Bush Beans, McCall Farms, Pacific Coast Producers, Red Gold and Seneca Foods.

The Canned Good Coalition of canned food companies and steel food packaging manufacturers have teamed up with retailers, such as Publix, to raise awareness around inherent sustainability benefits of the steel food can.

"Providing canned foods to those in need is just one way that this coalition can do good," said Sherrie Rosenblatt, executive director, Canned Good Coalition. "It helps that the steel food can is durable and easily and endlessly recyclable, keeping it out of landfills and creating less food waste."

"At Publix, it is engrained in our culture to take care of our communities, "said Dwaine Stevens, Publix director of community relations. When Hurricane Ian devastated our communities, we appreciated that canned food companies worked with us to donate product to people in our community that were in most need of help."

One food bank that received some of the 51,000 canned foods was All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, FL. All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, communities affected by the hurricane. Sandra Frank, the food bank's executive director, said, "We sincerely appreciate these kind donations. We are very grateful to the Canned Good Coalition for helping us – every can counts."

About Canned Good

The Canned Good Campaign is a growing coalition effort championed by steel food can manufacturers and canned food companies, in association with the Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), to promote the sustainable benefits of the steel food can. The coalition currently consists of canned food companies Bush's Beans, McCall Farms, Pacific Coast Producers, Red Gold and Seneca Foods Corporation; and steel can manufacturers Crown Holdings, Silgan Containers Corporation, Sonoco and Trivium Packaging. From infinite recyclability and always-safe packaging to fighting the battle against food waste, choosing steel cans is one way we can benefit the environment. Canned goods are Canned Good. Learn more at https://cannedgood.org/.

