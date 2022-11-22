CYPHER LEARNING Builds Out Proven Executive Team Focused on Scale, Growth and Customer Success

CMO Jennifer Geisler and CRO Matt Kane Bring Go-to-Market Excellence, Customer Value and Impactful Leadership for CYPHER LEARNING's Next Phase of Growth

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with Jennifer Geisler as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Matt Kane as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Combined with the prior appointment of Hank Courson, CFO, these proven leaders will help fuel CYPHER LEARNING's global growth, customer success and innovation — helping the company achieve its mission to improve education by fundamentally changing the way people teach and learn worldwide.

"Jennifer, Matt and Hank bring a new and invigorating level of experience and leadership required to drive scale and high growth with a strong go-to-market strategy," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "The large $8.1 billion LMS market has created significant growth opportunities for CYPHER LEARNING, as its leading-edge learning platform continues to gain traction due to its intuitive user experience, powerful functionality and innovative approach to teaching and learning. With our recent $40 million growth round and the addition of this power trio, we are now full speed ahead."

In her role as CMO, Geisler will define and lead CYPHER LEARNING's global marketing strategy with tight alignment across the company that drives scale, customer value and clear differentiation from the traditional learning management system (LMS). She brings more than two decades of marketing leadership experience, including two successful initial public offerings (IPOs), category creation and accelerated adoption of innovations. Geisler has previously held leadership roles at Vectra AI, Forescout, McAfee, Cisco and more.

As CRO, Kane will define CYPHER LEARNING's global sales strategy. Kane's passion for customer success will propel revenue growth with high customer retention across Fortune 500 companies and educational institutions. He was previously CRO at Formative, where he led the company's efforts to expand partnerships to increase customer satisfaction resulting in increased revenue. With over two decades of experience, Kane also had leadership roles at Newsela, Tangoe, Quickcomm and more.

2022 has been a strong year for CYPHER LEARNING as it continues to expand its presence globally, with over 5 million users. The company has earned more than a dozen accolades this year, including wins in the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards , Forbes Advisor's "Best Learning Management Systems of 2022" Awards and more.

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users, CYPHER LEARNING supports 50+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

