HCP Becomes the First CHAP-Verified Educational Provider for Home-Based Care

REXBURG, Idaho, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Community Health Accreditation Partner's (CHAP) rigorous standards of excellence, HCP has been recognized as the first CHAP-verified educational provider for home care, home health, hospice, and residential care.

CHAP performed a critical review of sample courses from HCP's compliance and professional development suites to ensure the applicable content within those courses met CHAP standards in addition to CMS regulations. CHAP determined that HCP content complies with the requirements stated in the CHAP Standards of Excellence.

HCP Training allows agencies to create high-quality employee onboarding experiences, provide annual training that complies with requirements, and enhance employees' skills with professional development content.

"CHAP is honored to recognize HCP as the first educational provider to earn the elite status of CHAP verification," said Daniel Stephens, SVP, Center for Excellence. "The educational materials they bring to community-based healthcare providers are of the highest level, and we are proud to collaborate and partner with them. Going through the rigorous vetting process to ensure that their education meets the highest standards and lines up with CHAP's standards of excellence, shows that HCP has committed to providing excellence to the community-based providers they serve."

"In addition to being the only training company to partner with CHAP, HCP is honored to have our training content verified by the CHAP Center of Excellence," said Linda Leekley, Chief Clinical Officer at HCP. "Meeting their high standards proves HCP's commitment to quality training and helps the agencies we work with exceed patient care needs, meet compliance requirements, and improve outcomes across the board. It's exciting to expand our partnership with an organization equally as dedicated to providing a comprehensive care experience that surpasses client, patient, and family expectations."

About HCP

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

About CHAP

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations. Founded in 1965, CHAP was the first accreditation organization to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standards. CHAP's purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care. For more information about CHAP visit www.chapinc.org.

