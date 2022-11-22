Sharebite, the Leading Corporate Food Ordering Platform, Celebrates Five Million Meal Donations

Via Partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest, the mission-driven tech company seeks to connect communities and companies across the country through the power of feel-good, do-good eating

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading corporate food benefits platform built for the modern workforce, celebrates a significant milestone today – the equivalent of over five million meals* have been donated to alleviate hunger via its partnerships with Feeding America ® and City Harvest .

"Good companies feed their employees. Great companies also feed their communities," said Dilip Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Sharebite. "As we reflect on Sharebite's milestone of five million meals donated, we're incredibly proud of the positive impact we've made on workplaces, food-insecure communities, and local restaurants across the U.S."

Sharebite's two founders, Dilip Rao and Mohsin Memon, set out on a mission with a central question: can we build a successful tech company to solve a humanitarian crisis? As an immigrant from India who witnessed food insecurity first-hand, Rao committed himself to combating food insecurity in America.

Sharebite enables companies to create a better workplace through food benefits. Every meal ordered on their platform results in a meal donated to help alleviate hunger in local communities. Sharebite's corporate customers – ranging from global investment banks and law firms, to category-leading companies across nearly every industry – are automatically, and at no extra cost, part of the solution.

Sharebite meal donations have benefited communities in almost every state across the country. "When tackling an issue as expansive as hunger, it's important to remember that even just one meal can make an impact," said Lauren Biedron, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We're so grateful for the contributions that Sharebite and its community are making toward an America where no one is hungry."

Food benefit programs like Sharebite are needed now more than ever.

Over 53 million people in the U.S. turn to food banks and community programs to put food on the table. According to City Harvest, average monthly visits to NYC food banks and soup kitchens have been up 69% since the pandemic. The price of turkeys has been up 60% as we approach Thanksgiving. Sharebite believes that no one should have to worry about access to their next meal – from families in need to employees.

Sharebite recently commissioned a survey ** confirming the power of food benefits – it's both the fuel that helps employees sustain the work day and a significant marker of the best places to work. Furthermore, 90% of employees feel it is important that their company support social causes. As a result of the partnership with Sharebite, leading companies across every industry vertical have reported positive employee feedback, increased office attendance, and stronger team camaraderie.

Through the power of feel-good, do-good eating, Sharebite establishes a workplace culture of connection and service for clients, whether their employees are in the office, at home, or somewhere in between.

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America and City Harvest. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently honored Sharebite as a finalist in the 23rd Annual Citizen Awards.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. This year, we will rescue at least 75 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it—free of charge—to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For 40 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org .

* $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

**Survey Methodology

Sharebite's survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( www.wakefieldresearch.com ) among 500 US office professionals at companies with a minimum of 200 employees, between September 21st and September 28th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. Oversample interviews were conducted to increase the total sample size to 100 per industry in the following industries: financial services, technology, professional services. The data was weighted.

