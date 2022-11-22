Smithfield Foods Supports UVA Strong Fund

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods stands with the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech as these beloved schools in our home state honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

"We have deep, cherished ties with UVA and Tech, and many proud alumni from both schools on our Smithfield team," said President and CEO Shane Smith. "We are reminded this year of our shared values, including the spirit of community, that brings us all together as Virginians to support the families, students, faculty, staff and others impacted by this tragic event."

Smithfield is proud to contribute to the UVA Strong Fund in honor of Devin, Lavel and D'Sean. The fund, administered by the UVA Alumni Association, supports victims, survivors and their families; provides services for students in the wake of the tragedy; and honors the lives of those lost on November 13.

Smithfield is a longtime supporter of UVA and Virginia Tech and is a presenting sponsor for athletic events between the two schools.

