EISAI TO PRESENT LATEST DATA ON FYCOMPA® (PERAMPANEL) CIII AT THE 76TH AMERICAN EPILEPSY SOCIETY (AES) ANNUAL MEETING

EMBARGOED UNTIL DECEMBER 2, 2022

NUTLEY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that the company will have a total of 34 posters, including the latest data on its in-house discovered and developed anti-seizure medication (ASM) FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, at the 76th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2022), to be held in Nashville, Tennessee and virtually from December 2-6, 2022.

Eisai logo. (PRNewsFoto/Eisai Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Key data Presentations for perampanel include the:

Results from a post hoc analysis of the phase III clinical trial (FREEDOM/Study 342), which evaluated long-term efficacy and safety of perampanel monotherapy by seizure type in the open-label extension (52 weeks) for epilepsy patients with newly diagnosed/currently untreated recurrent focal-onset seizures (FOS), with or without focal to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures (FBTCS), ≥ 12 years of age from Japan and Korea (poster number: 2.228)

Real-world pooled analyses of perampanel for pediatric patients (<12 years) (poster number: 1.310), adolescent patients (aged 12 to <18 years) (poster number: 1.313) and elderly patients (aged ≥65 years) (poster number: 1.312)

Results from a post hoc analysis of two phase III open-label extension (OLEx) studies, (Study 307 and Study 335 OLEx), evaluating the long-term (up to 4 years) efficacy and safety of adjunctive perampanel in a subgroup of older adult patients aged ≥60 years with focal-onset seizures (FOS), with or without focal to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures (FBTCS) (poster number: 1.291)

"With 34 poster presentations planned for this year's AES Meeting, we look forward to furthering our understanding of the results that may impact overall care in epilepsy," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman and CEO of Eisai Inc. "We remain focused on addressing the diverse needs of patients with epilepsy and their families."

The approval includes both the FYCOMPA tablet and oral suspension formulations. To date, FYCOMPA is approved in over 70 countries including the United States, Japan and Europe, and had been used to treat more than 500,000 patients worldwide across different indications.

The following are studies that will be presented by Eisai at this year's AES Annual Meeting.

Main poster presentations

Poster Number Planned Date and Time (Central Standard Time) Abstract Title Perampanel Poster Number: 1.291 Poster presentation: Saturday, December 3 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Perampanel in a

Subgroup of Older Adult Patients Aged ≥ 60 Years from

Phase III Open-Label Extension (OLEx) Studies Perampanel Poster Number: 1.310 Poster presentation: Saturday, December 3 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Real-World Experience of Treating Patients Aged <12

Years with Perampanel Perampanel Poster Number: 1.312 Poster presentation: Saturday, December 3 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Perampanel for Treatment of Focal and Generalized

Epilepsy in Elderly Patients (Aged ≥65 years) in Clinical

Practice: Evidence from PERMIT and PROVE Perampanel Poster Number: 1.313 Poster presentation: Saturday, December 3 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Perampanel for Treatment of Adolescent Patients

(Aged 12 to <18 years): Real-World Evidence from

PERMIT and PROVE Perampanel Poster Number: 2.121 Poster presentation: Sunday, December 4 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Efficacy and Safety of Perampanel as First or Only

Adjunctive Therapy in Patients with Focal-Onset

Seizures (FOS) or Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures

(GTCS) in Studies 412, 501, 410, and 509 Perampanel Poster Number: 2.124 Poster presentation: Sunday, December 4 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A Mirroring Clinical Practice Study of Perampanel in

Adults and Adolescents (AMPA): Assessment of Impact

of Perampanel on Seizure Control, Sleep, and Quality

of Life (QoL) Perampanel Poster Number: 2.129 Poster presentation: Sunday, December 4 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. PERPRISE Study (PERampanel in patients with

PRImary or SEcondarily generalized seizures): First

Interim Analysis Perampanel Poster Number: 2.220 Poster presentation: Sunday, December 4 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Perampanel in Older Adult Patients Receiving

Perampanel as First or Second Adjunctive therapy: An

Overview of Data from Studies 412 and 501 Perampanel Poster Number: 2.228 Poster presentation: Sunday, December 4 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Long-Term Efficacy of Perampanel Monotherapy in

Patients with Newly Diagnosed/Currently Untreated

Recurrent Focal-Onset Seizures: FREEDOM Study 342

Extension Phase Analysis by Seizure Type Perampanel Poster Number: 2.229 Poster presentation: Sunday, December 4 Poster Discussion: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ELEVATE Study 410: Analysis of Time to First Seizure

with Perampanel as Monotherapy or First Adjunctive

Therapy in Patients with Focal-Onset Seizures (FOS) or

Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures (GTCS)

U.S. Media Inquiries:

Christopher Vancheri

Eisai Inc.

551-305-0050

Christopher_vancheri@eisai.com

[Notes to Editors]

About FYCOMPA (perampanel)

FYCOMPA is a prescription medicine used in people with epilepsy aged 4 and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures, and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older.

FYCOMPA, an oral medication, is a selective non-competitive AMPA (alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid) receptor antagonist. The precise mechanism by which FYCOMPA exerts its antiepileptic effects in humans is unknown. In a pharmacokinetic study, it has been demonstrated that because of its long half-life, a missed dose of FYCOMPA does not significantly impact plasma levels.

FYCOMPA is supplied as 2 mg, 4 mg, 6 mg, 8 mg, 10 mg and 12 mg film-coated tablets, and as a 0.5 mg/mL oral suspension formulation. FYCOMPA has been designated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration a federally-controlled substance (CIII).

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a medical condition that produces seizures affecting a variety of mental and physical functions. Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders, which affects 3.4 million people in the United States, including 470,000 children. Children with uncontrolled seizures are at greater risk for sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), which is relatively uncommon in childhood, but the risk increases if epilepsy persists into adulthood.

Partial-onset seizures are the most common types of seizures seen in people with epilepsy, accounting for 60 percent of all seizures. Convulsive seizures account for up to 25 percent of all epilepsy, with primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures being one of the most common and severe forms of seizures.

Missed medication doses are the number one cause of breakthrough seizures, which can cause significant injury to patients. People who experience breakthrough seizures have an increased risk of fractures or head injuries, emergency room (ER) visits, and hospitalization, as well as associated increase in healthcare costs.

About Eisai

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept [also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept], we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), us.eisai.com (for U.S. headquarters: Eisai, Inc.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand headquarters: Eisai Europe Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter (U.S. and global) and LinkedIn (for U.S. and EMEA).

INDICATION FOR FYCOMPA

FYCOMPA® (perampanel) is indicated in patients with epilepsy aged 4 years and older for partial-onset seizures (POS) with or without secondarily generalized seizures and adjunctive therapy for patients aged 12 years and older for primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizures.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR FYCOMPA

WARNING: SERIOUS PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL REACTIONS • Serious or life-threatening psychiatric and behavioral adverse reactions including aggression,

hostility, irritability, anger, and homicidal ideation and threats have been reported in patients

taking FYCOMPA • These reactions occurred in patients with and without prior psychiatric history, prior aggressive

behavior, or concomitant use of medications associated with hostility and aggression • Advise patients and caregivers to contact a healthcare provider immediately if any of these

reactions or changes in mood, behavior, or personality that are not typical for the patient are

observed while taking FYCOMPA or after discontinuing FYCOMPA • Closely monitor patients particularly during the titration period and at higher doses • FYCOMPA should be reduced if these symptoms occur and should be discontinued

immediately if symptoms are severe or are worsening

SERIOUS PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL REACTIONS

In the partial-onset seizures clinical trials, hostility- and aggression-related adverse reactions occurred in 12% and 20% of patients randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 6% of patients in the placebo group. These effects were dose-related and generally appeared within the first 6 weeks of treatment, although new events continued to be observed through more than 37 weeks. These effects in FYCOMPA-treated patients led to dose reduction, interruption, and discontinuation more frequently than placebo-treated patients. Homicidal ideation and/or threat have also been reported postmarketing in patients treated with FYCOMPA. The combination of alcohol and FYCOMPA significantly worsened mood and increased anger. Patients taking FYCOMPA should avoid the use of alcohol. Patients, their caregivers, and families should be informed that FYCOMPA may increase the risk of psychiatric events. Patients should be monitored during treatment and for at least one month after the last dose of FYCOMPA, and especially when taking higher doses and during the initial few weeks of drug therapy (titration period) or at other times of dose increases. Similar serious psychiatric and behavioral events were observed in the primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizure clinical trial.

SUICIDAL BEHAVIOR AND IDEATION

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including FYCOMPA, increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior in patients. Anyone considering prescribing FYCOMPA or any other AED must balance the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior with the risk of untreated illness. Epilepsy and many other illnesses for which AEDs are prescribed are themselves associated with morbidity and mortality and an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior. Patients, their caregivers, and families should be informed of the risk and advised to monitor and immediately report the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, thoughts about self-harm and/or any unusual changes in mood or behavior. Should suicidal thoughts and behavior emerge during treatment, consider whether the emergence of these symptoms in any given patient may be related to the illness being treated.

DIZZINESS AND GAIT DISTURBANCE

FYCOMPA caused dose-related increases in events related to dizziness and disturbance in gait or coordination. Dizziness and vertigo were reported in 35% and 47% of patients in the partial-onset seizure trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 10% of placebo-treated patients. Gait disturbance related events were reported in 12% and 16% of patients in the partial-onset seizure clinical trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 2% of placebo-treated patients. These adverse reactions occurred mostly during the titration phase. These adverse reactions were also observed in the PGTC seizure clinical trial.

SOMNOLENCE AND FATIGUE

FYCOMPA caused dose-dependent increases in somnolence and fatigue-related events. Somnolence was reported in 16% and 18% of patients in the partial-onset seizure trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 7% of placebo-treated patients. Fatigue-related events were reported in 12% and 15% of patients in the partial-onset seizure trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 5% of placebo-treated patients. These adverse reactions occurred mostly during the titration phase. These adverse reactions were also observed in the PGTC seizure clinical trial. Patients should be advised against engaging in hazardous activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating motor vehicles or dangerous machinery, until the effect of FYCOMPA is known. Patients should be carefully observed for signs of central nervous system (CNS) depression when FYCOMPA is used with other drugs with sedative properties because of potential additive effects.

FALLS

Falls were reported in 5% and 10% of patients in the partial-onset seizure clinical trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 3% of placebo-treated patients.

DRUG REACTION WITH EOSINOPHILIA AND SYSTEMIC SYMPTOMS (DRESS)

DRESS, also known as multiorgan hypersensitivity, has been reported in patients taking AEDs, including FYCOMPA. DRESS may be fatal or life-threatening. DRESS typically, although not exclusively, presents with fever, rash, lymphadenopathy, and/or facial swelling, in association with other organ system involvement. If signs or symptoms are present, immediately evaluate the patient and discontinue FYCOMPA if an alternative etiology for signs or symptoms cannot be established.

WITHDRAWAL OF AEDs

A gradual withdrawal is generally recommended with AEDs to minimize the potential of increased seizure frequency, but if withdrawal is a response to adverse events, prompt withdrawal can be considered.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions in patients aged 12 years and older receiving FYCOMPA (≥5% and ≥1% higher than placebo) include dizziness, somnolence, fatigue, irritability, falls, nausea, weight gain, vertigo, ataxia, headache, vomiting, contusion, abdominal pain, and anxiety. Adverse reactions in patients aged 4 to <12 years were generally similar to patients aged 12 years and older.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

FYCOMPA may decrease the efficacy of contraceptives containing levonorgestrel. Plasma levels of perampanel were decreased when administered with known moderate and strong CYP3A4 inducers, including, carbamazepine, phenytoin, or oxcarbazepine. Multiple dosing of FYCOMPA 12 mg per day enhanced the effects of alcohol on vigilance and alertness, and increased levels of anger, confusion, and depression. These effects may also be seen when FYCOMPA is used in combination with other CNS depressants.

PREGNANCY AND LACTATION

Physicians are advised to recommend that pregnant patients taking FYCOMPA enroll in the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. Caution should be exercised when FYCOMPA is administered to pregnant or nursing women as there are no adequate data on the developmental risk associated with use in pregnant women, and no data on the presence of perampanel in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects of the drug on milk production.

HEPATIC AND RENAL IMPAIRMENT

Use in patients with severe hepatic or severe renal impairment is not recommended. Dosage adjustments are recommended in patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment. Use with caution in patients with moderate renal impairment.

DRUG ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE

FYCOMPA is a Schedule III controlled substance and has the potential to be abused and lead to drug dependence and withdrawal symptoms including anxiety, nervousness, irritability, fatigue, asthenia, mood swings, and insomnia.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eisai Inc.