ImpartnerCON2022 Is Named a MarCom Awards Gold Winner

Impartner's annual company summit held in October won gold in the Strategic Communications—Special Event category; the company was ranked by G2 as the No. 1 in the Mid-Market Partner Management category in its Fall 2022 Report for the second consecutive time

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced it has been named a Gold Winner in the 2022 MarCom Awards in the Strategic Communications—Special Event category for its annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON2022, that commenced last month.

ImpartnerCON, held on Oct. 19-21 in Salt Lake City, is one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate, educate and inspire on Impartner's product vision and direction.

"Impartner's success is the success of its customers—their partner relationships and the connections they make," said Dave R. Taylor, CMO at Impartner. "ImpartnerCON showcases all of Impartner's capabilities and those it serves. ImpartnerCON2022 was bigger and better than ever, hosting more than 400 attendees to accommodate Impartner's expanded customer base, prospective buyers and a newly developed partner channel. We are so pleased to be named a Gold Winner by the MarCom awards for this outstanding event."

This year's event, titled Odyssey, focused on the next phase of channel ecosystem evolution to provide guests with a truly unique and educational experience. Channel innovators and executives from companies of all sizes and industries learned how to optimize their digital transformation and partner experience from presentations made by well-known industry analysts, leading channel organizations and Impartner executives such as Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems, at Canalys, Maria Chien, VP Research Director at Forrester, and more.

Often categorized as the next Salesforce Dreamforce for the channel, ImpartnerCON delivered unparalleled, experiential education related to its product and value messaging with hologram technology showcasing conference speakers—combining the virtual and live experience for guests. Guests interacted with the hologram for a special social media campaign around #ImpartnerCON22.

"I am blown away seeing how they have listened to their customers to bring the best new tools for their system. They practice what they preach," said Nicole M., director of partner experience at a mid-market company.

ImpartnerCON2022 brought reviews to life for customers to provide product feedback on-site by offering a live review station on G2—the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. According to G2 rankings, Impartner remains the No. 1 pure-play PRM leader in the Fall 2022 rankings. G2 has awarded Impartner No. 1 in the Mid-Market Partner Management Grid in its Fall 2022 Report for the second consecutive time. Impartner has also been listed as No. 1 on the Mid-Market Results Index; No. 1 on the Mid-Market Relationship Index; and as a Leader on the TCMA and overall PRM Grids. Impartner has been ranked for eight consecutive quarters with a 4.6+ Star average.

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. This year, there were over 6,000 entries in more than 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications from throughout the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries.

MarCom is one of the world's oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

A list of MarCom Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website: www.marcomawards.com.

