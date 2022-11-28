American College of Education® Launches Subject-Specific Online Programs and Principal Licensure Pathway for Educators

The new programs will further ACE's commitment to create more opportunities for more educators to upskill and meet their career goals.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading providers of online and affordable higher education, American College of Education (ACE), announced it will expand its Master of Education in Advanced Studies program to include seven subject-specific master's degree programs to help educators further their expertise in specific teaching specialties. The college also announced the launch of its Certificate in Principal Preparation to enable more educators the opportunity to become a school principal in just 12 months.

Students interested in the M.Ed. in Advanced Studies can select one of two major options, Cognitive Science or Interdisciplinary Leadership. After selecting the major, students can further customize their program by selecting one of four focus areas or a general track.

The subject-focused programs are crafted for secondary and college-level educators to refine their expertise in specific areas, including biology, chemistry, English, history, mathematics, science and social science. Each program offers a deeper dive into subjects and new ways to teach to encourage real-world application, effective problem solving and relationship building. Each program can be completed in approximately sixteen months at an industry-low cost of $9,500.

"Our mission is to equip educators to grow in their careers and ultimately serve their classrooms in the best capacity they can," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We wanted to offer subject-based specialty master's degree programs because educators often need specialized credentials to meet their career goals. This effort, along with our new principal licensure pathway, is part of our unwavering commitment to provide meaningful opportunities for educators to enhance their skills."

ACE's new Certificate in Principal Preparation is for educators who already have a master's degree and are aiming to upskill and earn principal licensure within their state. The program is aligned to the Professional Standards for Educational Leaders (PSEL) for effective leadership and is designed to create culturally aware administrators. Students learn current scientific research, pedagogy and instructional technology through a series of seven educational leadership courses for $5,925 in just 12 months.

