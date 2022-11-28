IceCure Medical to Report Financial Results for the 9-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022 and Conduct Conference Call on December 5, 2022

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced it will report its business and financial results as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 with a press release issued at 7:30 a.m. EST. IceCure's management team, joined by Dr. Hania Bednarski, oncoplastic breast surgeon and cryoablation specialist at Serenity Surgery & Wellness and author of "Freeze Breast Cancer: your guide to an alternative breast cancer treatment", will host a conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Dr. Bednarski uses the ProSense System to perform cryoablation procedures at her clinic, Serenity Surgery & Wellness, and she has conducted a webinar to train other surgeons on how to perform breast tumor cryoablation using IceCure's ProSense. Dr. Bednarski is a board certified general surgeon with a fellowship in aesthetic breast oncology, and she is known as an oncoplastic breast surgeon. Dr. Bednarski's goal is to reduce surgery's footprint. She is a comprehensive breast surgeon, performing all types of procedures, from minimally invasive breast biopsies, oncologic procedures, reconstruction of the breast, as well as cosmetic breast procedures.

Conference call:

December 5, 2022 at 8:30 am EST

US: 1-888-642-5032

Israel/International: +972-3-9180609

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved in Europe with the CE Mark.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the scheduling of a conference call and reporting its business and financial results as of and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 and when discussing Dr. Bednarski's experience, qualifications and professional goals. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

