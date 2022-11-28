InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Golfers (SDB 1682)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a simple way to hold a wedge, high iron or putter on the green, fringe, or fairway prior to an approach shot, chip shot, or putt," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the QUICKCLUB. My design would eliminate the time and aggravation associated with returning to a previous hole to retrieve a second club."

The invention provides a convenient way to keep a second golf club handy on the course. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place the second club on the ground. As a result, it helps to prevent a golfer from leaving a club behind and it could save time and effort. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1682, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

