LOGISTEC Wins the 2022 International Bulk Journal Award for Excellence for Safety in Bulk Handling

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") and leading North American marine services provider, received the Safety in Bulk Handling Award at the International Bulk Journal's "IBJ" ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The award recognizes excellence in the Maritime Bulk Industry, placing LOGISTEC at the forefront of best practices for the safe handling of dry bulk cargo.

Logo (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications) (PRNewswire)

"We are honoured to receive this award from IBJ which is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our people toward safe cargo handling every day," stated Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. "Every operation poses its own unique challenges and striving for excellence in managing health and safety is part of our culture. In terms of our role in the supply chain, we operate in a demanding environment and remain focused on what really counts, looking our for each other and delivering safely."

"Congratulations to our teams at our port terminals who are dedicated to continuously improving our operations with an unwavering commitment to the highest safety standards," added Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "As a key provider of marine cargo handling services, we are working hard to leverage the strength of our network to safely support a resilient and sustainable supply chain for a strong global economy."

The IBJ is an important media for the maritime dry bulk industry. For the past 40 years, it has been a leading-edge source of information focusing on all aspects of moving bulk cargo around the world including dry bulk shipping, commodities, port, logistics and more. The IBJ Awards salute exceptional achievements in world leading companies.

ABOUT LOGISTEC



LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications